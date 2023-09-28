Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Well, well, well, look who’s strategically leaking information to the media — according to The Post and Courier, Clemson’s decision to leave the ACC could be coming “sooner than later:”

School administrators indicate an announcement about a Clemson bolt from its growing financial disadvantage in the ACC relative to SEC and Big Ten schools is coming soon, probably along with Florida State and North Carolina and perhaps another ACC school or more — even as University of South Carolina officials try to block Clemson from the SEC. How soon? “Sooner than later,” a Clemson senior administrator said last week when asked about a timetable. Sometime in 2023? “Stay very tuned,” the administrator said.

And from TigersIllustrated writer Larry Williams:

Subscribers to https://t.co/pU2IPrM4aR know that, since mid-August, we have written that the attempted secession from the ACC union is likely to commence during the 2023 season. And three days ago we wrote that it's likely to happen in October. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) September 27, 2023

In one of the more asinine decisions in recent NCAA history (and even with that recent qualifier, that’s being generous in language), Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. was denied immediate eligibility for the 2023 season after transferring to FSU in order to be closer to his ailing mother.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Norvell shared some positive news — while Jackson Jr. still will have to miss the regular season, he’ll be able to join up with the Seminoles come postseason time.

“Postseason will be a reality for Darrell as we get to that point — he’s working. I’ve been really proud of him. He’s getting good work, he’s approaching every day the way we want him to approach it, he’s getting better, he’s continuing to push. He’s trying to go into every week as if he was playing.

That news came following practice on Wednesday, which Tomahawk Nation’s Jordan Silversmith says was a model of consistency as the Seminoles look to get back to form during the bye:

On situational football day, the defense and offense produced moments of excitement for the coaching staff, and they each had limited mental errors. The themes from yesterday carried forward as fundamentals became a highlight of the day. This week allows Florida State to clean up those basic errors that reared their ugly head on film, and the Seminoles are trying to take advantage. In his press conference, Norvell noted that “there was good work on both sides of the ball... just trying to stress those areas of improvement.” The energy inside the facility was palpable as the players were excited to get off their feet and rest up over the weekend.

"The guys really worked hard yesterday and today, and I think they're looking forward to a break...Then, they'll be equally excited to come back."@ThomsenChris and @jeffculhane bring you today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/M7jfQDqhZT — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 27, 2023

Boot Boys in Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/NpA0Wmng3M — Gabriel Fertitta (@Fertitta_Gabe) September 27, 2023

#FSU WR Keon Coleman has 10 contested TD receptions since the start of last season—the most in the FBS over that span.



pic.twitter.com/nKAIN5eHYf — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 27, 2023

Preface: I think FSU is a playoff team. They absolutely deserve a top-4 ranking today.



But...



FSU is 16th in SP+

14th in off eff

13 in def eff

47th in avg in-game win%

29th in expl play% diff

50th in off success%

35th in def success%

101st in rush D EPA

80th in yards/designed… — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 27, 2023

Looks like former FSU kicker Graham Gano had some fun at the expense of former Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence (via Gano’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/FlG96R2CGh — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) September 27, 2023

Behind the Mic Episode 95 as we recap the @FSUFootball win at Clemson with @Coach_Norvell along with @BarNone40 & @_TomBlock from Inside the Broadcast Booth!



Apple: https://t.co/kdGOOHfxxp



Spotify: https://t.co/oUlLUm2PT0 — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) September 27, 2023

Soccer

No. 2 Florida State women’s soccer (7-0-1, 2-0-1) is set to take on Miami (3-4-3, 2-1-0) this Friday:

The Seminoles have dominated teams in the final 25 minutes of the match. In the last 25 minutes of their games this season, FSU is outscoring opponents 11-3 with two of those goals being surrendered against No. 1 North Carolina. Taylor Huff leads the Seminoles with seven assists this season and leads the ACC and is second in the country with 0.88 assists per game. Freshman forward Jordynn Dudley has put together one of the best freshman seasons in the country. Dudley has scored five goals while adding three assists. Dudley came onto the scene against No. 1 North Carolina where she scored two goals against the Tar Heels. North Carolina had not given up more than one goal in a match prior to playing Florida State. Dudley is the only true freshman in the country to have two multi-goal games this season. The Seminoles have been unstoppable in the final 45 minutes of their first six matches. In the second half this season, FSU is outscoring their opponents 17-3 compared to just a 7-6 advantage in the first half. Under Head Coach Brian Pensky, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 58-13 in the second half. The Seminoles have an all-time ACC record of 160-81-28 (.645). Florida State is 128-35-22 (.750) in league play since 2005. Since 2005, FSU is 74-11-7 (.842) against league opponents at home and 54-24-15 (.656) on the road. FSU has finished no lower than second place (including ties) in the ACC 14 times (2005-10, 2012-15, 2019-22) over the last 18 years, claiming five regular season titles (2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2022). Since 2011, Florida State holds a 24-3 record against teams in the state of Florida. The Seminoles have won 12 straight games against teams from the state of Florida.

Women's soccer in the top 25 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X2rrlWr1Xp — The ACC (@theACC) September 27, 2023

There’s only 1 true freshman in the country to have 2 multi-goal games this season …and she wears the Garnet and Gold #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/2d3VWRHgnB — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 27, 2023

Softball

Having some fun with it #Team41 pic.twitter.com/s1oc3e0Ddi — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) September 27, 2023

I believe @FSU_Softball will be pleased with the with @AddieD00 is putting in before she steps on campus. pic.twitter.com/wcHQKDkykB — Esia Rivera (@FootDoctor_Esia) September 27, 2023

Five-star recruit Mary Boyce Deatherage (UTR 9.59 / #47 in the class of 2024 / #9 in Florida @TennisRecNet) has verbally committed to @FSU_WTennis. First five-star recruit landed by the Noles since 2020. pic.twitter.com/YH4Rw8vfeM — Parsa Bombs (@ParsaBombs) September 28, 2023

Kristy Anderson, assistant professor of social work and researcher in Florida State University’s College of Social Work, is being recognized by the National Institutes of Health with a KL2 Mentored Career Development Award aimed at helping emerging researchers in patient-oriented research: