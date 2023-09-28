 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: “Postseason a reality” for FSU defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. after being denied regular season eligibility waiver

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Well, well, well, look who’s strategically leaking information to the media — according to The Post and Courier, Clemson’s decision to leave the ACC could be coming “sooner than later:”

School administrators indicate an announcement about a Clemson bolt from its growing financial disadvantage in the ACC relative to SEC and Big Ten schools is coming soon, probably along with Florida State and North Carolina and perhaps another ACC school or more — even as University of South Carolina officials try to block Clemson from the SEC.

How soon?

“Sooner than later,” a Clemson senior administrator said last week when asked about a timetable.

Sometime in 2023?

“Stay very tuned,” the administrator said.

And from TigersIllustrated writer Larry Williams:

In one of the more asinine decisions in recent NCAA history (and even with that recent qualifier, that’s being generous in language), Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. was denied immediate eligibility for the 2023 season after transferring to FSU in order to be closer to his ailing mother.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Norvell shared some positive news — while Jackson Jr. still will have to miss the regular season, he’ll be able to join up with the Seminoles come postseason time.

“Postseason will be a reality for Darrell as we get to that point — he’s working. I’ve been really proud of him. He’s getting good work, he’s approaching every day the way we want him to approach it, he’s getting better, he’s continuing to push.

He’s trying to go into every week as if he was playing.

That news came following practice on Wednesday, which Tomahawk Nation’s Jordan Silversmith says was a model of consistency as the Seminoles look to get back to form during the bye:

On situational football day, the defense and offense produced moments of excitement for the coaching staff, and they each had limited mental errors. The themes from yesterday carried forward as fundamentals became a highlight of the day. This week allows Florida State to clean up those basic errors that reared their ugly head on film, and the Seminoles are trying to take advantage. In his press conference, Norvell noted that “there was good work on both sides of the ball... just trying to stress those areas of improvement.” The energy inside the facility was palpable as the players were excited to get off their feet and rest up over the weekend.

Soccer

No. 2 Florida State women’s soccer (7-0-1, 2-0-1) is set to take on Miami (3-4-3, 2-1-0) this Friday:

The Seminoles have dominated teams in the final 25 minutes of the match. In the last 25 minutes of their games this season, FSU is outscoring opponents 11-3 with two of those goals being surrendered against No. 1 North Carolina.

Taylor Huff leads the Seminoles with seven assists this season and leads the ACC and is second in the country with 0.88 assists per game.

Freshman forward Jordynn Dudley has put together one of the best freshman seasons in the country. Dudley has scored five goals while adding three assists. Dudley came onto the scene against No. 1 North Carolina where she scored two goals against the Tar Heels. North Carolina had not given up more than one goal in a match prior to playing Florida State. Dudley is the only true freshman in the country to have two multi-goal games this season.

The Seminoles have been unstoppable in the final 45 minutes of their first six matches. In the second half this season, FSU is outscoring their opponents 17-3 compared to just a 7-6 advantage in the first half. Under Head Coach Brian Pensky, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 58-13 in the second half.

The Seminoles have an all-time ACC record of 160-81-28 (.645). Florida State is 128-35-22 (.750) in league play since 2005. Since 2005, FSU is 74-11-7 (.842) against league opponents at home and 54-24-15 (.656) on the road.

FSU has finished no lower than second place (including ties) in the ACC 14 times (2005-10, 2012-15, 2019-22) over the last 18 years, claiming five regular season titles (2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2022).

Since 2011, Florida State holds a 24-3 record against teams in the state of Florida. The Seminoles have won 12 straight games against teams from the state of Florida.

Basketball

Softball

All Sports

Kristy Anderson, assistant professor of social work and researcher in Florida State University’s College of Social Work, is being recognized by the National Institutes of Health with a KL2 Mentored Career Development Award aimed at helping emerging researchers in patient-oriented research:

Anderson’s work will help her develop and test the feasibility of an online social needs screening and referral tool for underserved families of children with autism and make adjustments based on this feedback.

Her work will incorporate the online Baby Navigator platform, developed at the FSU College of Medicine’s Autism Institute. Baby Navigator offers parents access to online resources to inform and gauge early childhood development and information on early signs of autism. Thanks to the award, Anderson will be able to work directly with renowned autism researcher Amy Weatherby, distinguished research professor and director of FSU’s Autism Institute.

About one in four families with children with autism are living in poverty. Anderson said part of her goal is to bridge the information gap so that these families have the information they need to access resources crucial to their child’s development.

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...