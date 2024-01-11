Welcome to the 24th Official #Tribe24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread!
Florida State has a top-10 prep recruiting class for Tribe 24. 22 high school prospects have signed their paperwork, and upwards of half the class will enroll early for the #9 class in the nation. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (12) and Georgia (5) and have an excellent 68% blue-chip ratio in the class.
The transfer portal king has also caught fire recently, with FSU landing signatures from 10 transfers as of this publication time. Despite the small number, FSU is ranked 6th nationally with its transfer class and has an outstanding average of 90.00 per 247Sports composite.
As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.
Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.
For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars
- Previous thread (comments are closed): Tribe 2024 ‘Crootin Thread #23
- Current FSU Football Roster (via Seminoles.com and sortable by position)
- Want to contribute to FSU athletes? Sign up for the Seminoles Boosters right here.
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of 2024 Signees
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)
TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Transfer portal commitments
EDGE Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)
Let’s Get to Work !! #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/qL93Yv8eSM— DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) January 1, 2024
I'm in Tallahassee, FSU, I'm with the Seminoles https://t.co/bQ7zZ0ndvK— Jalen Brown (@Karatekid_Jalen) January 6, 2024
DB Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)
Lets do it. @Coach_Norvell @psurtain23 @CoachAdamFuller #blessed pic.twitter.com/4G3w2SZ7Ur— Earl Little Jr (@EarlLittleJr1) January 7, 2024
DT Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)
ATH Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)
HOME THE JET HAS LANDED ! @FSUFootball @CoachYACJohnson pic.twitter.com/0U09dr8tKD— jaylin lucas (@jaylinlucas1) January 8, 2024
DB Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)
Bringing experience, size, speed and versatility to #Tribe24— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 8, 2024
Welcome to the #NoleFamily, @DBrown__7!https://t.co/YTMGO0o2UL pic.twitter.com/8kZckVwFqD
WR Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)
BREAKING: Former Alabama WR Malik Benson has Committed to Florida State, he tells @on3sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2024
The 6’1 195 WR was ranked as the No. 1 Player in JUCO before transferring to Alabama
Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/tlympcu5EX pic.twitter.com/GiL4NwzjEP
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers
Florida State I’m home @FSUFootball @FSUCoachJP pic.twitter.com/vqtcjURPKN— Tomiwa Durojaiye (@TomiwaDurojaiye) January 9, 2024
Can we put LB DJ Lundy here? We make the rules, so why not? (Colorado Buffaloes)
FOREVER a FSU Seminole, appreciation to all the schools who reached out but this is where I’m destined to be.. START to FINISH with the teammates and coaches I LOVE #NoleBlooded #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6imULL7KQk— Dj Lundy (@djlundy01) January 10, 2024
DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers
OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide
BREAKING: Former Alabama OL Terrence Ferguson has Committed to Florida State, he tells @on3sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2024
The 6’4 320 OL was ranked as a Top 35 Recruit in the ‘21 Class (No. 2 IOL) per On3
Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/B3ckeWthqz pic.twitter.com/DMJXC1O9gA
RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide
NEWS: Alabama transfer RB Roydell Williams has committed to Florida State— Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) January 13, 2024
Williams rushed for 560 yards and 5 TDs this season.https://t.co/J0YVToXwGz pic.twitter.com/kTM4zZ936H
OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators
BREAKING: Former Florida OL Richie Leonard has Committed to Florida State, he tells @on3sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2024
The 6’3 310 OL started all 12 games for the Gators this season
Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/XI1kuhbq76 pic.twitter.com/hFAvUgdTPH
LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide
Potential transfer portal names to know
Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (OV 1/3)
FSU players entering the transfer portal
WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates
QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs
RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls
LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners
TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls
TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State
OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls
OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates
DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs
OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers
K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners
DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles
DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks
WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights
Class of 2025 Commitments
QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.
LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard
OL 5-star Solomon Thomas
General Recruiting Updates:
Class of 25 wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (AL) will be in Tallahassee in less than two weeks:
2025 Phenix City (Ala.) Central WR Daylyn Upshaw has set two visits in the coming weeks.— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 10, 2024
FSU - Jan. 20
Florida - Feb. 3https://t.co/HvnC0G8TkK pic.twitter.com/5Epl7MwSbc
Zayden Walker, a 5-star LB in the Class of 2025 plans to be in town on the 20th, as well (the Noles are fighting from behind in his recruitment, but always a positive getting talented players on campus).
Class of 25 blue-chip DL Trent Wilson (DMV) is scheduled to check out FSU at the end of the month:
I will be in Tallahassee Florida on the 27th !!! pic.twitter.com/ZjWvuPvyz8— Trenton Wilson (@iamtrentwilson) January 9, 2024
Class of 25 blue-chip CB Gregory Thomas is high on the Noles:
Florida State, Miami, LSU and Tennessee are among the schools that have impressed 2025 4-star CB Gregory Thomas, he tells @ChadSimmons_— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 10, 2024
Read: https://t.co/uymzQ4NUrL pic.twitter.com/n2UO7GTE4G
Thomas is expected to visit in the month of January, as well.
Class of 25 wide receiver Edward Coleman (Savannah, GA) has FSU in his top-6, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Tennessee Volunteers.
Class of 25 DL Kade Pietrzak from North Dakota (!) with an offer from FSU:
After an amazing call with @CoachAdamFuller I am very excited to receive an offer from @FSUFootball! @FSUCoachJP @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/2cl1BkyQOq— Kade Pietrzak (@KadePietrzak) January 10, 2024
Class of 25 blue-chip CB Cobey Sellers (TX) with an offer from the Noles:
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting #NoleFamily ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qqtDcnCOmp— Cobey…Sellers ✞ (@ykcobey) January 11, 2024
Unranked c/o 25 ATH Caden Gordon from Lake Worth, FL with an offer:
Blessed To Receive An Offer From @FSUFootball @iRepCoaches @Coach_Put5839 @CoachGMoss @RLS2294 @Andrew_Ivins @JerryRecruiting @JeremyO_Johnson @Jeff_XOS @Rivals @Seminoles pic.twitter.com/W4Fn50r4r0— Caden Gordon (@Caden_G21) January 12, 2024
FSU makes top-3 for Thomas Blackshear, a 4-star WR in the Class of 2025 (from Savannah):
Where’s home ?? @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @rob_deloach @stroudmr @On3Noah @Cavalier_Sports @247Sports pic.twitter.com/hwErbTM1Fk— Thomas Blackshear (@ThomasB2_) January 13, 2024
Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:
(1/15/24): Mike Norvell spurns Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates
(12/22/23): Breaking down #Tribe24 — favorite signees, player projections, biggest misses
(10/22/23): Instant reaction: Armondo Blount flips from Miami (FL) to FSU, reclassified to 2024
(7/30/23): Recapping an incredible July and previewing KJ Bolden’s announcement
(5/17/23): Instant reaction: Keon Coleman is a Seminole!
(4/27/23): Who could be next to join FSU’s class?
(4/24/23): Spring Transfer Portal comings and goings for FSU
(4/23/23): Reviewing recent spring commitments
(2/15/23): Florida State of Recruiting: 10 recruits to know for Tribe24
Loading comments...