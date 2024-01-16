Recruiting:

Florida State had an incredible weekend on the recruiting trail and it was capped off by landing Alabama LB Shawn Murphy.

This portal window Nick Saban’s retirement is clearly FSU’s gain.

Five-Star 2025 WR Jamie Ffrench decommitted from Alabama; FSU is in a good position there.

Football:

Brad Crawford’s way too early playoff projection has FSU facing two familiar, post-season foes:

My full 12-team expanded College Football Playoff projection for the 2024 season … pic.twitter.com/AWWJtOlC3A — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 16, 2024

With 2023 officially in the books pundits are looking back at what they got wrong, what they got right, and what was only off by a small amount; including this prediction about Florida State:

I picked the Seminoles to go 11-1 in the regular season, win the ACC Championship Game and earn the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. At the time, I got ripped to shreds by fans saying their success late in the 2022 season was to a weak schedule rather than a sign of success to come. It turns out I was wrong about Florida State ... because the ‘Noles were even better than I imagined. Sure, the undefeated season and ACC title didn’t result in a CFP appearance, but that was more a product of circumstances and how the landscape of the season evolved than anything else. And, yes, the ‘Noles should have been in the CFP despite the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis (who I picked to win the Heisman Trophy).

The Gadsden boys getting some work in:

Other Sports:

FSU basketball is on fire.

4 ACC wins in a row pic.twitter.com/vJA095xdCI — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 13, 2024

Coach Alameda is always a good listen, she spoke about her recent accomplishments and previewing Team 41:

Only one other coach has made as many appearances on @InTheCircleSB as @FSU_Softball @Coach_Alameda. She joins us to discuss her @NFCAorg Hall of Fame induction as well as the upcoming season.

Listen & download now: https://t.co/RG7iCSsvw8 — InTheCircleSB (@InTheCircleSB) January 15, 2024

FSU is the best program in the country; Onyi Echegini is right. In Tallahassee they’re going to reload and be national championship favorites again: