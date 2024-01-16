Florida State of Recruiting: Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on offense

The Three Stars are back!

It’s been a busy offseason for Florida State football, especially on the portal front where the Seminoles have added talented experience and potential alike ahead of the 2024 season.

On today’s episode, we discuss each offensive addition from the transfer portal and where we think Florida State football could still use some help after spring on that side of the ball.

QB DJ Uiagalelei:

Measures 6’4 250 pounds. Began his college career for the Clemson Tigers, before transferring to Oregon State and playing in 12 games for the Beavers this past season, completing 57% of his passes, while throwing for 2638 yards (220 yds/game) on a career-high 8.4 yards per attempt and 21 touchdowns (against 7 interceptions). He also added 219 yards on the ground along with 6 touchdowns. He has an incredibly strong arm and should be an asset with his legs in short-yardage situations, as well.

RB Roydell Williams:

Brings a ton of experience with him to Tallahassee. He played in 45 career games for Alabama over four seasons, both as part of the Crimson Tide’s stacked running back rotation and on special teams. He totaled 234 rushes for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns, good for a career average of 5.0 yards per attempt. He also caught 21 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

ATH Jaylin Lucas:

Makes his impact in the return game. In his true freshman season in 2022, Lucas earned first-team All-America kick returner honors from numerous outlets after returning 22 kicks for 591 yards and two touchdowns. This year, he returned another 22 kicks for 572 yards and a touchdown.

WR Jalen Brown:

From NT&T when Brown was being recruited by FSU out of high school:

The first thing you notice about Brown is his advanced footwork and ability to change direction on a dime. Though he’s still a raw talent, this skillset will help him greatly with mastering routes and improvising when the quarterback scrambles. He’s able to make over-the-shoulder catches look routine and has great spatial awareness when using the sideline against defenders. His confidence is a blast to watch because he often backs up smack talk, and he has the potential to develop into a dependable starter who can break big plays every game.

WR Malik Benson:

His 247Sports projection out of JUCO:

Standout high school track athlete running as low as the 10.4’s in the 100-meter dash. Also had great marks in the 200-meter dash and the long-jump. Is not just a track athlete playing football though. He showed in high school and two seasons of junior college that he can be productive on the gridiron. Uses his explosiveness and top end to take a top off the defense and is also a threat to score on short passes. Is not just fast, but is a slippery open field runner who shows he can break tackles and has good balance. Sudden on double moves and has improved a lot in his route running craft. Adequate size and physical strength but a special athlete who has major big-play ability. Shows he can make contested catches when need be, but remains to be seen if he can consistently do that against Power Five competition. But he projects as a high-impact guy at a major program and has clear NFL early-round upside.

IOL Terrance Ferguson

Played in 11 games for Alabama over three seasons due to the Crimson Tide’s extensive depth in the OL room. He was considered a prime candidate to become a starter next season for Alabama. Heading into his redshirt-junior season with two years of eligibility remaining, Ferguson has the versatility to play either guard or center and will be a welcome and talented addition to the offensive line unit.

IOL Richie Leonard

Started all 12 games at left guard for the Gators in 2023, leading the offensive line in snaps with 755 and grading at 65.9 per PFF. He played in 31 total games for UF over three seasons. Heading into his Senior season, Leonard will slot into the rotation at guard and has a ceiling of a starting role, with a floor of bringing experience to the offensive line room.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

High School Signees

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

QB DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)

WR Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

DB Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DT Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)

ATH Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

DB Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)

WR Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers

OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide

RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators

