Florida State has a top-10 prep recruiting class for Tribe 24. 22 high school prospects have signed their paperwork, and upwards of half the class will enroll early for the #10 class in the nation. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (12) and Georgia (5) and have an excellent 68% blue-chip ratio in the class.

The transfer portal king has also caught fire recently, with FSU landing signatures from 14 transfers as of this publication time. Despite the small number, FSU is ranked 3rd nationally with its transfer class and has an outstanding average of 89.85 per 247Sports composite.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

Class of 2024 Signees

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs

QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers

WR Jalen Brown LSU Tigers

DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide

DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams

ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers

DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes

WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

Can we put LB DJ Lundy here? We make the rules, so why not? (Colorado Buffaloes)

DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers

OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide

RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators

LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide

Potential transfer portal name(s) to know

Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (OV 1/3)

FSU players entering the transfer portal

WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates

QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs

RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls

LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners

TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls

TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State

OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls

OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates

DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs

OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers

K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners

DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

RB Rodney Hill

QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles

DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks

WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights

DL Dennis Briggs

Class of 2025 Commitments

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

General Recruiting Updates:

Class of 25 wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (AL) will be in Tallahassee in less than two weeks:

2025 Phenix City (Ala.) Central WR Daylyn Upshaw has set two visits in the coming weeks.



FSU - Jan. 20

Florida - Feb. 3https://t.co/HvnC0G8TkK pic.twitter.com/5Epl7MwSbc — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 10, 2024

Zayden Walker, a 5-star LB in the Class of 2025 plans to be in town on the 20th, as well (the Noles are fighting from behind in his recruitment, but always a positive getting talented players on campus).

Class of 25 blue-chip DL Trent Wilson (DMV) is scheduled to check out FSU at the end of the month:

I will be in Tallahassee Florida on the 27th !!! pic.twitter.com/ZjWvuPvyz8 — Trenton Wilson (@iamtrentwilson) January 9, 2024

Class of 25 blue-chip CB Gregory Thomas is high on the Noles:

Florida State, Miami, LSU and Tennessee are among the schools that have impressed 2025 4-star CB Gregory Thomas, he tells @ChadSimmons_



Read: https://t.co/uymzQ4NUrL pic.twitter.com/n2UO7GTE4G — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 10, 2024

Thomas is expected to visit in the month of January, as well.

Class of 25 wide receiver Edward Coleman (Savannah, GA) has FSU in his top-6, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Class of 25 DL Kade Pietrzak from North Dakota (!) with an offer from FSU:

Class of 25 blue-chip CB Cobey Sellers (TX) with an offer from the Noles:

Unranked c/o 25 ATH Caden Gordon from Lake Worth, FL with an offer:

FSU makes top-3 for Thomas Blackshear, a 4-star WR in the Class of 2025 (from Savannah):

Amari Latimer, a 2026 running back from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:

Xavier Tiller, a 2026 tight end from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:

#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university ‼️ @RecruitLangston pic.twitter.com/qsEmyvrBfG — Xavier Tiller (@XavierTillerLH) January 17, 2024

