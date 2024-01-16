Welcome to the 25th Official #Tribe24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread!
Florida State has a top-10 prep recruiting class for Tribe 24. 22 high school prospects have signed their paperwork, and upwards of half the class will enroll early for the #10 class in the nation. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (12) and Georgia (5) and have an excellent 68% blue-chip ratio in the class.
The transfer portal king has also caught fire recently, with FSU landing signatures from 14 transfers as of this publication time. Despite the small number, FSU is ranked 3rd nationally with its transfer class and has an outstanding average of 89.85 per 247Sports composite.
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024
Class of 2024 Signees
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)
TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Transfer portal commitments
EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs
QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers
DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide
DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams
ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers
DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes
WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers
Can we put LB DJ Lundy here? We make the rules, so why not? (Colorado Buffaloes)
DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers
OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide
RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide
OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators
LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide
Potential transfer portal name(s) to know
Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (OV 1/3)
FSU players entering the transfer portal
WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates
QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs
RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls
LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners
TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls
TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State
OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls
OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates
DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs
OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers
K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners
DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles
DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks
WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights
Class of 2025 Commitments
QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.
LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard
OL 5-star Solomon Thomas
DL 4-star Javion Hilson
General Recruiting Updates:
Class of 25 wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (AL) will be in Tallahassee in less than two weeks:
2025 Phenix City (Ala.) Central WR Daylyn Upshaw has set two visits in the coming weeks.— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 10, 2024
FSU - Jan. 20
Florida - Feb. 3https://t.co/HvnC0G8TkK pic.twitter.com/5Epl7MwSbc
Zayden Walker, a 5-star LB in the Class of 2025 plans to be in town on the 20th, as well (the Noles are fighting from behind in his recruitment, but always a positive getting talented players on campus).
Class of 25 blue-chip DL Trent Wilson (DMV) is scheduled to check out FSU at the end of the month:
I will be in Tallahassee Florida on the 27th !!! pic.twitter.com/ZjWvuPvyz8— Trenton Wilson (@iamtrentwilson) January 9, 2024
Class of 25 blue-chip CB Gregory Thomas is high on the Noles:
Florida State, Miami, LSU and Tennessee are among the schools that have impressed 2025 4-star CB Gregory Thomas, he tells @ChadSimmons_— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 10, 2024
Read: https://t.co/uymzQ4NUrL pic.twitter.com/n2UO7GTE4G
Thomas is expected to visit in the month of January, as well.
Class of 25 wide receiver Edward Coleman (Savannah, GA) has FSU in his top-6, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Tennessee Volunteers.
Class of 25 DL Kade Pietrzak from North Dakota (!) with an offer from FSU:
After an amazing call with @CoachAdamFuller I am very excited to receive an offer from @FSUFootball! @FSUCoachJP @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/2cl1BkyQOq— Kade Pietrzak (@KadePietrzak) January 10, 2024
Class of 25 blue-chip CB Cobey Sellers (TX) with an offer from the Noles:
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting #NoleFamily ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qqtDcnCOmp— Cobey…Sellers ✞ (@ykcobey) January 11, 2024
Unranked c/o 25 ATH Caden Gordon from Lake Worth, FL with an offer:
Blessed To Receive An Offer From @FSUFootball @iRepCoaches @Coach_Put5839 @CoachGMoss @RLS2294 @Andrew_Ivins @JerryRecruiting @JeremyO_Johnson @Jeff_XOS @Rivals @Seminoles pic.twitter.com/W4Fn50r4r0— Caden Gordon (@Caden_G21) January 12, 2024
FSU makes top-3 for Thomas Blackshear, a 4-star WR in the Class of 2025 (from Savannah):
Where’s home ?? @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @rob_deloach @stroudmr @On3Noah @Cavalier_Sports @247Sports pic.twitter.com/hwErbTM1Fk— Thomas Blackshear (@ThomasB2_) January 13, 2024
Amari Latimer, a 2026 running back from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!!!@CoachYACJohnson @CoachSmiley983 @CoachBoHeard @CoachHaywood7 @glat74 @LatimerGeimere @KwanzaLatimer pic.twitter.com/XctFrb6lSQ— Amari Latimer (@amarilatimer_) January 16, 2024
Xavier Tiller, a 2026 tight end from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university ‼️ @RecruitLangston pic.twitter.com/qsEmyvrBfG— Xavier Tiller (@XavierTillerLH) January 17, 2024
