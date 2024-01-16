Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football program got some huge news early Tuesday afternoon when Class of 2025 blue-chip defensive lineman Javion Hilson flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to FSU:

Hilson, who stands 6-3.5 225 pounds, attends Cocoa High School (Florida), and has a 98 rating (high four-star) from the 247Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 47th best player in his class (7th best EDGE prospect and 6th best player in FL).

He was considered a Florida State lean before surprisingly committing to Alabama in early December. But the Seminole staff never conceded his recruitment, and it paid off in a big way Tuesday, less than a week after Nick Saban announced his retirement, and Norvell spurned Bama to stay in Tallahassee.

Hilson becomes the fourth member of #Tribe25, joining quarterback Tramell Jones Jr, linebacker Ethan Pritchard, and offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Scouting report from Andrew Ivins at 247Sports: