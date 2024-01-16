Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football program got some huge news early Tuesday afternoon when Class of 2025 blue-chip defensive lineman Javion Hilson flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to FSU:
COMMITTED!! IM HOME!! @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @FSUCoachJP @Hayesfawcett3 @Cocoa_Schneider @mdiesel321 @J55FoFo @OfficialAthlete pic.twitter.com/70r8Qx8R8E— Javion Hilson (@javion_hilson) January 16, 2024
Hilson, who stands 6-3.5 225 pounds, attends Cocoa High School (Florida), and has a 98 rating (high four-star) from the 247Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 47th best player in his class (7th best EDGE prospect and 6th best player in FL).
He was considered a Florida State lean before surprisingly committing to Alabama in early December. But the Seminole staff never conceded his recruitment, and it paid off in a big way Tuesday, less than a week after Nick Saban announced his retirement, and Norvell spurned Bama to stay in Tallahassee.
Hilson becomes the fourth member of #Tribe25, joining quarterback Tramell Jones Jr, linebacker Ethan Pritchard, and offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.
Scouting report from Andrew Ivins at 247Sports:
Intriguing edge prospect who looks to have plenty of growth potential. Appears to be able to eventually carry 265 or so. Can play a bit rigid at times, but covers a ton of ground and builds up plenty of momentum as he works his way into the backfield. Naturally upright, but can change directions. View as more of a run defender than a pass rusher long-term, but production shows versatility and all-situations competency. Combination of physical traits, testing data, and functional athleticism suggest ample long-term upside. Could become a high-major impact player with NFL Draft upside.
