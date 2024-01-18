The roster attrition in Tallahassee continues, with Florida State’s Joshua Burrell planning to enter his name in the transfer portal as a graduate student come spring.
The wide receiver will look to finish his career elsewhere.
Thank you, Florida State University! pic.twitter.com/Z9dRFtPlca— Joshua Burrell (@JoshBurr9_) January 18, 2024
Burrell leaves Florida State having accumulated 20 games of collegiate experience without recording a stat, primarily in garbage time and on special teams. He has dealt with injury after injury during his stint in Tallahassee, and hopefully, his health will improve for his next destination.
Wherever Burrell lands, he’s sure to be an excellent teammate and strong academic addition — again, true to character, he’ll be graduating from the university in May with a degree from Florida State. He just needs more reps on the field.
From his Seminoles.com bio:
2022
Played in first nine games of season…Seminole Scholar.
2021
Appeared in two games…ACC Honor Roll…Seminole Scholar…ACC Top Six for Service Award…Made collegiate debut in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…also saw action at Wake Forest…redshirted 2021 season.
BEFORE FSU:
Rated as No. 4 prospect in South Carolina by Rivals and ESPN and as state’s No. 5 prospect in 247Sports Composite…played in South Carolina’s highest classification…made 57 receptions for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior…helped Blythewood advance to AAAAA state playoffs…appeared as sophomore on state playoff team that finished 2018 season 6-4…also ran track…ran on school-record 4×200 and sprint medley relays.
