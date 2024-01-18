The roster attrition in Tallahassee continues, with Florida State’s Joshua Burrell planning to enter his name in the transfer portal as a graduate student come spring.

The wide receiver will look to finish his career elsewhere.

Thank you, Florida State University! pic.twitter.com/Z9dRFtPlca — Joshua Burrell (@JoshBurr9_) January 18, 2024

Burrell leaves Florida State having accumulated 20 games of collegiate experience without recording a stat, primarily in garbage time and on special teams. He has dealt with injury after injury during his stint in Tallahassee, and hopefully, his health will improve for his next destination.

Wherever Burrell lands, he’s sure to be an excellent teammate and strong academic addition — again, true to character, he’ll be graduating from the university in May with a degree from Florida State. He just needs more reps on the field.

