Noles News: FSU vs. ACC lawsuit takes another turn as conference claims school shared “trade secrets”

In the latest turn of Florida State’s battle to leave the ACC, the conference has filed an amended lawsuit against the university — from Jon Loesche:

The ACC now has a total of 6 complaints against Florida State: — Request for declaratory judgment that the ACC grant of rights and the 2016 amendment are valid — Florida State waived its right to challenge the grant of rights by accepting it — Florida State breached the promises it made in the original grant of rights agreement — Florida State trade secrets between the ACC and ESPN — Florida State breached fiduciary obligations to the conference — Florida State failed in its obligation to act in good faith according to the ACC Constitution — The ACC’s Grant of Rights does have a provision that member schools can’t challenge it in court. However, the legality of the provision seems dubious at best.

The ACC is also requesting that the court issue “a permanent injunction barring Florida State from participating in the management of the affairs of the Conference while it has a direct and material conflict of interest” as well as recover damages “for the breach of its obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the ESPN Agreements” and “for its breach of the ACC Constitution and Bylaws in an amount to be proven at trial but which the Conference believes will be substantial.”

Florida State has chosen to breach its contractual obligations. It has violated its contractual promise not to challenge the validity or enforceability of the Grant of Rights. It has breached its promise that its Grant was “irrevocable” and “exclusive.” And it has deliberately released confidential information to the public from those agreements, something which it also agreed not to do. Put simply, Florida State takes the position that it is bound by a contract only so long as it chooses. Despite its actions and clear, direct, and material conflict of interest, Florida State continued and continues to participate in the management of the Conference. Thus, Florida State participates in deciding fundamental policy questions for the Conference, even as it breaches its contracts and seeks to undermine the Conference’s objectives and purpose. Florida State’s actions and its continued participation in the governance of the Conference, violate its fiduciary obligations to the Conference.

Florida State’s 2024 class got another member on Wednesday, with four-star quarterback Trever Jackson announcing his commitment to the Seminoles — already on campus, the Orlando product will start off his time in Tallahassee as a walk-on.

The third Florida State of Recruiting podcast this week dropped yesterday, with the Three Stars taking a turn looking at the transfer portal pickups that Florida State made on defense.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

High School Signees

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

EDGE: Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

QUARTERBACK: DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)

WIDE RECEIVER: Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)

ATHLETE: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)

WIDE RECEIVER: Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Sione Lolohea (Oregon State Beavers)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Terrance Ferguson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

RUNNING BACK: Roydell Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Richie Leonard IV (Florida Gators)

LINEBACKER: Shawn Murphy (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(1/16/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on offense

(1/15/24): Mike Norvell spurns Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates

(12/22/23): Breaking down #Tribe24 — favorite signees, player projections, biggest misses

FSU is Five Straight University, with the Florida State men’s basketball team earning its fifth win in a row in dominant fashion — taking down the Miami Hurricanes in a game where the Seminoles didn’t trail for a single second of gameplay.

From Matt Minnick:

FSU came in with a clear game plan to wear down Miami and they executed it to perfection. Florida State had more players score a point (9) than Miami had play in the game (8). Watkins and Miller were the Seminoles’ leaders in minutes at 33 and 30, respectively. Miami had three guys play 36+ minutes and two more over 30.

No. 15 FSU women’s basketball is set for its third straight ranked matchup, facing off against the No. 25 Syracuse Orange tonight:

The Seminoles were the biggest riser in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, moving up six spots following back-to-back ranked wins at home over No. 20 North Carolina (70-62) and No. 11 Virginia Tech (89-81). Syracuse, while unranked by the AP Poll, moved into the Top 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Fifth-year guard Sara Bejedi racked up the national honors this week, being named the National Player of the Week by ESPN, the Naismith Trophy and the USBWA. The Helsinki, Finland, native averaged 27.0 points, shot 50 percent (15-of-30) from the floor, shot 55.6 percent (10-of-18) from deep and averaged 7.0 rebounds in the Seminoles’ two wins last week. FSU begins 5-1 in ACC play for the second straight season under head coach Brooke Wyckoff. The Noles are going for their first 6-1 start to ACC play since the 2017-18 season. Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson has proven to be much more than a scorer, also facilitating extremely well as teams continue to key on her. Latson is averaging 7.0 assists over FSU’s last three games vs. Clemson (8), North Carolina (5) and Virginia Tech (8). Latson has three of the ACC’s nine 30-point games in conference play, with Elizabeth Kitley from Virginia Tech (2) being the other player with multiple games. Florida State boasts the ACC’s top scoring offense in conference play at 80.8 points per game. Overall, the Seminoles rank 13th nationally averaging 83.8 points per game.

#FSU baseball picks up a JUCO commitment from RHP Cortland Clarke (College of Central Florida). He is FSU’s 5th JUCO commitment for the 2025 season. 6’4”-195, up to 96 MPH this fall. Plus breaking ball in the mix. https://t.co/bNuVnI4qPz — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 18, 2024

