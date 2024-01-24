Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles continue to shape their roster in preparation for the 2024 season. Today, the Portal King reeled in another talented addition.

Jacob Rizy is a 6’5”, 310 pound offensive lineman who has spent the past three seasons at Harvard. Originally from Westport, Connecticut, Rizy chose Florida State over a dozen other offers and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Rizy gained experience all along the offensive line at Harvard, beginning his career at center in 2021 before transitioning to offensive tackle, where he’s made a big impact. In 2022, Rizy earned second-team All-Ivy League. Last season, he bumped up to All-Ivy League first team. His first year at Harvard coincided with the lost 2020 season in the Ivy League.

Rizy will be a valuable depth piece in the offensive line rotation, and it will be interesting to see where FSU plays him along the line with versatility. He is expected to play along the interior.

From his Harvard bio: