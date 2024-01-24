Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles continue to shape their roster in preparation for the 2024 season. Today, the Portal King reeled in another talented addition.
Jacob Rizy is a 6’5”, 310 pound offensive lineman who has spent the past three seasons at Harvard. Originally from Westport, Connecticut, Rizy chose Florida State over a dozen other offers and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Rizy gained experience all along the offensive line at Harvard, beginning his career at center in 2021 before transitioning to offensive tackle, where he’s made a big impact. In 2022, Rizy earned second-team All-Ivy League. Last season, he bumped up to All-Ivy League first team. His first year at Harvard coincided with the lost 2020 season in the Ivy League.
Rizy will be a valuable depth piece in the offensive line rotation, and it will be interesting to see where FSU plays him along the line with versatility. He is expected to play along the interior.
From his Harvard bio:
2022
Second-Team All-Ivy League... Phil Steele Second-Team All-Ivy League... Bluebloods Second-Team All-Ivy League... New England Football Journal Second-Team All-New England... Played in all 10 games... Blocked for the Ivy League rushing leader, Aidan Borguet.
2021
Saw action in two games.
2020
Did not compete due to season cancelation by the Ivy League.
Before Harvard
Earned three varsity letters at Staples… Started two seasons… Earned all-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC) East accolades… Competed for the wrestling team and was a starter all four years… Team captain for both the football and wrestling squads… Named to the all-FCIAC wrestling team… Volunteered with Al’s Angels and the New Canaan Service League of Boys… Enjoys pottery… Great uncle, Ronald Monroe, attended Harvard from 1957-60.
