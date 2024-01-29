Noles News: FSU’s NFL hopefuls showing out at Shrine Bowl

Recruiting

Another week, another Junior Day weekend for Florida State:

2025 5-Star OL Solomon Thomas @SolomonThomas2x from FL arrives for his #FSU junior day visit. pic.twitter.com/fYwyB0Usvg — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 27, 2024

2026 4-Star DE/LB Tyler Atkinson @Tyler16Atkinson from Georgia arrives for his #FSU junior day visit. pic.twitter.com/aTJmmYCQWg — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 27, 2024

2025 4-Star DT Trent Wilson @iamtrentwilson from MD takes in #FSU on his junior day visit. pic.twitter.com/gzGBnNFnmO — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 27, 2024

Catch up on all the latest in the Tomahawk Nation recruiting thread:

Football

Kalen DeLoach, Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, Jordan Travis and Fabien Lovett are representing Florida State at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, with Renardo Green emerging as one of the stars of the week so far:

️ He went to Florida State



Renardo Green | #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/raF2ZXZaCE — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 28, 2024

Clean reps from Florida State CB Jarrian Jones.



Fluid cover man with excellent transitions. Plug and play at nickel with pop as a run defender, as well. pic.twitter.com/kjhpAmjCRg — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2024

4. The BYU punter was dropping nukes all day. He is this year’s Stonehouse.



5. Dadrian Taylor-Demerson



6. Renardo Green is the guy at corner. He is going to start in the league early. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 27, 2024

Florida State IDL Fabien Lovett is having a really good morning at Shrine Bowl practice.



Haven’t seen anyone block him clean yet. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 27, 2024

Competition period to end the first practice. One rep: offense chooses a WR, defense chooses a DB. Winner takes all.@FSUFootball CB Renardo Green got the win. Press coverage is his speciality. He showed it here pic.twitter.com/5dYKNEyo4s — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2024

NFL prospect Jarrian Jones talks about his love for FSU pic.twitter.com/eBVqdjufsQ — ChatUsUp (@RealChatUsUp) January 28, 2024

Florida State QB Jordan Travis has been throwing a little but still has some tightness from his injury. pic.twitter.com/oP0aStcien — John Blair (@johnblairjunior) January 27, 2024

FSU DL & NFL prospect Fabian Lovett talks about the East-West Shrine Bowl #ShrineBowl #fabianlovett pic.twitter.com/FzjsWGLW7Z — ChatUsUp (@RealChatUsUp) January 29, 2024

here at @ShrineBowl for day 1 of practice. earliest takeaway: Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson and Florida State CB Renardo Green the big winners from the WR/DB groups pic.twitter.com/K2nxkHVLxu — alex katson (at shrine ) (@alexkatson) January 27, 2024

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, February 1 with the game set to be broadcast on the NFL Network.

An honor to be with @FSUFootball leaders this weekend to work on leadership, culture and mindset. So encouraged by this group. Committed to being great players, great men, great leaders.



Starts at the top. Leaders define culture, and @Coach_Norvell is a leader worth following. pic.twitter.com/t2TJKquYK2 — Kevin DeShazo (@KevinDeShazo) January 28, 2024

Basketball

No. 23 FSU women’s basketball got back on track with a win over Georgia Tech on Sunday, snapping a brief losing streak with a 78-67 win on the road.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

It is impossible to overstate how much FSU needed this victory. This was a massive win on many levels. Of course the three game losing skid is snapped. The Seminoles are still in reasonable range for a top four ACC finish and the double-bye in the ACC Tournament. This was FSU’s fourth Q1 win. Georgia Tech is not a great team. They are not in NCAA Tournament consideration. However, the Jackets aren’t terrible. Florida State needed to play reasonably well to beat them especially on the road and the Noles got it done. This is huge for the postseason resume but it is also huge for the confidence of the team. It is also important to note that they got this win by stepping up in crunch time. They earned it. Florida State is now seventh in the ACC. There are eight ACC regular season games remaining on the schedule. Six of those games are against teams that currently have losing records in conference play. There is an opportunity for the Seminoles to make a move and end up in the top four of the conference. We will see if they can seize it.

Making story!@NiyaLatson breaks the program record for most 30-point games with 12.



She's just a sophomore!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/6VXh7B0BPK — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 28, 2024

On the flip side, Florida State men’s hoops lost out on a chance to steal a win over the No. 3 team in the country, seeing a halftime lead slip away once again vs. North Carolina and losing a heartbreaker in Tallahassee.

From Jordan Silversmith:

The Noles fought their hearts out, and that one hurts. They had multiple chances down by two at the end of the game to tie or take the lead but just could not put together a high-quality possession when they needed to. Saturday became not just a physical game but a borderline boxing ring. FSU battled on the boards with UNC all afternoon, hindering some of their early success later in the game. The Seminole defense came alive at the end of the second half as they forced UNC to shoot 1-7 to end the game. Of course, the one bucket came from R.J. Davis, who put up 24 points, and the Seminoles could not answer all night. That basket put North Carolina up by four and highlighted the ‘Noles offensive struggles. Florida State struggled in the second half, shooting 2-8 from 3 after finishing the first half 7-12. Their shooting woes continued at the free throw line as the Seminoles did what they had done all year and missed shots from the charity stripe as they went 3-8 in the second half. Jamir Watkins had to sit for almost seven minutes after picking up his fourth foul, and Florida State could not quite regain the rhythm they had at the end of the first half.

Baseball

Come meet the 2024 Seminoles at our annual Fan Day on February 10!



The team will have a free 9-inning scrimmage beginning at 1 pm, followed by a 1-hour autograph session pic.twitter.com/i44bg2Hjr8 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 26, 2024

Softball

ACC Regular Season Champ

ACC Tournament Champ

National Runner Up



2023 was a special year for @FSU_Softball. @Coach_Alameda reflects on last year's run before starting the next chapter.



Hear more on the 2024 @ACCsoftball Preview Show: https://t.co/2NTFqv8k5g pic.twitter.com/OZ5KIiE8JT — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) January 26, 2024

All Sports

A big win for No. 25 Florida State men’s tennis, who defeated No. 12 Mississippi State on Sunday:

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc defeated the 13th-ranked player in the country for his fifth victory and third top-15 win of the season. The doubles round was another intense occasion as Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane avenged their lone doubles loss of the season by defeating Hernandez and Milanovic in 6-2 fashion. The two remaining matches were both deadlocked at 6-6 but breaking yesterday’s trend, the Seminoles closed out as Alex Bulte and Azariah Rusher won their tiebreaker 7-3 to grab the first point of the match. Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif were leading their tiebreaker before the match was abandoned. Bulte controlled the first set 6-3 and finished the match with a 6-4 second set to put the Seminoles back in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 lead. Cornut-Chauvinc was tasked with another top-15 opponent and smoothly dealt with the opposition. After dominating the first set 6-2, Cornut-Chauvinc was engaged in a 6-6 tiebreaker where momentum of the entire team match hung in the balance. He executed his play proficiently and won the tiebreaker 7-3 to put Florida State within one match of the top-15 victory. Rihane faced a tough first set down 6-2 but powered back to win the second set 6-3 and took a solid lead heading into the business end of the third frame. The score tied back up at 5 games each but Rihane rose to the occasion and won the remaining two games to win the set and match. Florida State leaves Starkville at 4-2 this season and looks ahead to 20th-ranked Florida in Orlando at the USTA National Campus on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Florida State track and field teams competed at three different meets this weekend:

Florida State national champion and professional soccer player Deyna Castellanos has become the highest-paid foreign player in NWSL history.

From ClutchPoints:

Castellanos, who transferred from Manchester City, where she joined in 2022 from Atletico Madrid, brings a wealth of experience, including a Supercopa de España Femenina title. She expressed her excitement about the move, anticipating the start of her journey in the Bay Area with the team and coaching staff. Bay FC, backed by significant investment and the expertise of former USWNT like Brandi Chastain and Aly Wagner, will make their NWSL debut in the 2024 season. Castellanos’s arrival is a marquee moment for the club as they look to make an immediate impact in their inaugural season.

. . .



David Mullarkey earns a huge milestone against a stacked pro athlete field at the John Thomas Terrier Classic



Mullarkey picks up a new school record of 7:42.89, which currently sits #1 in the ACC and #4 in the NCAA#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/zM4GFZpX9d — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 26, 2024

.



Dajaz DeFrand picks up a new meet record in the 200m at the Lenny Lyles Invitational for a first place finish (23.24).



Her time currently sits #1 in the ACC and #6 in the nation. #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/NNFWIXKoHS — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 26, 2024

, .



Dajaz DeFrand, Shenese Walker, Liana Tyson and Kaniya Johnson earned a spot in today’s 60m dash final round at the Lenny Lyles Invitational!#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/efPrIWU1CY — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 27, 2024

!



Jeremiah Davis picks up a win in the Triple Jump with a measurement of 16.25m at the Bob Pollock Invite.



His mark currently sits at #2 in the ACC.#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/w0WsMtwE3i — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 27, 2024

In other news; @FSU_Track runs a current NCAA No. 1 DMR - 9:36.76



The good times are rolling at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic. pic.twitter.com/PXtqkk64Kf — FloTrack (@FloTrack) January 27, 2024

, ?



Alexandra Webster picks up a new meet record in the 60m Hurdles with a time of 8.19 at the Lenny Lyles Invitational!#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3LFiumla9J — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 28, 2024

.



Ismael Kone clocked in a solid time of 6.62 in the 60m dash for a first place finish at the Lenny Lyles Invitational!#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/CBd0tncqCG — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 28, 2024

, !



Dajaz earned a new meet record for a first place finish in the 60m dash with a time of 7.20 at the Lenny Lyles Invitational this weekend. #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uyezVfIqqJ — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 28, 2024

!



Three Noles picked up big time personal bests in the 3K run at the John Thomas Terrier Classic over the weekend!



Agnes McTighe: 9:17.46

Bieke Schipperen: 9:25.45

Emily Brown: 9:26.72#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/u6Yuo3YILY — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 28, 2024

!



Suus Altorf earned a new personal best in the mile run (4:35.79) and moved up to #7 all-time in FSU history over the weekend.#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ghdqJkydrC — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 28, 2024

.



Ava Klein joined the PR club over the weekend at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in the 400m (56.26).#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ljGCjIApIG — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 28, 2024