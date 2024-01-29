 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: FSU’s NFL hopefuls showing out at Shrine Bowl

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new
FSU Football

Recruiting

Another week, another Junior Day weekend for Florida State:

Catch up on all the latest in the Tomahawk Nation recruiting thread:

Football

Kalen DeLoach, Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, Jordan Travis and Fabien Lovett are representing Florida State at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, with Renardo Green emerging as one of the stars of the week so far:

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, February 1 with the game set to be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Basketball

No. 23 FSU women’s basketball got back on track with a win over Georgia Tech on Sunday, snapping a brief losing streak with a 78-67 win on the road.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

It is impossible to overstate how much FSU needed this victory. This was a massive win on many levels. Of course the three game losing skid is snapped. The Seminoles are still in reasonable range for a top four ACC finish and the double-bye in the ACC Tournament. This was FSU’s fourth Q1 win.

Georgia Tech is not a great team. They are not in NCAA Tournament consideration. However, the Jackets aren’t terrible. Florida State needed to play reasonably well to beat them especially on the road and the Noles got it done. This is huge for the postseason resume but it is also huge for the confidence of the team. It is also important to note that they got this win by stepping up in crunch time. They earned it.

Florida State is now seventh in the ACC. There are eight ACC regular season games remaining on the schedule. Six of those games are against teams that currently have losing records in conference play. There is an opportunity for the Seminoles to make a move and end up in the top four of the conference. We will see if they can seize it.

On the flip side, Florida State men’s hoops lost out on a chance to steal a win over the No. 3 team in the country, seeing a halftime lead slip away once again vs. North Carolina and losing a heartbreaker in Tallahassee.

From Jordan Silversmith:

The Noles fought their hearts out, and that one hurts. They had multiple chances down by two at the end of the game to tie or take the lead but just could not put together a high-quality possession when they needed to.

Saturday became not just a physical game but a borderline boxing ring. FSU battled on the boards with UNC all afternoon, hindering some of their early success later in the game. The Seminole defense came alive at the end of the second half as they forced UNC to shoot 1-7 to end the game. Of course, the one bucket came from R.J. Davis, who put up 24 points, and the Seminoles could not answer all night. That basket put North Carolina up by four and highlighted the ‘Noles offensive struggles. Florida State struggled in the second half, shooting 2-8 from 3 after finishing the first half 7-12. Their shooting woes continued at the free throw line as the Seminoles did what they had done all year and missed shots from the charity stripe as they went 3-8 in the second half. Jamir Watkins had to sit for almost seven minutes after picking up his fourth foul, and Florida State could not quite regain the rhythm they had at the end of the first half.

Baseball

Softball

All Sports

A big win for No. 25 Florida State men’s tennis, who defeated No. 12 Mississippi State on Sunday:

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc defeated the 13th-ranked player in the country for his fifth victory and third top-15 win of the season.

The doubles round was another intense occasion as Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane avenged their lone doubles loss of the season by defeating Hernandez and Milanovic in 6-2 fashion.

The two remaining matches were both deadlocked at 6-6 but breaking yesterday’s trend, the Seminoles closed out as Alex Bulte and Azariah Rusher won their tiebreaker 7-3 to grab the first point of the match. Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif were leading their tiebreaker before the match was abandoned.

Bulte controlled the first set 6-3 and finished the match with a 6-4 second set to put the Seminoles back in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 lead.

Cornut-Chauvinc was tasked with another top-15 opponent and smoothly dealt with the opposition. After dominating the first set 6-2, Cornut-Chauvinc was engaged in a 6-6 tiebreaker where momentum of the entire team match hung in the balance. He executed his play proficiently and won the tiebreaker 7-3 to put Florida State within one match of the top-15 victory.

Rihane faced a tough first set down 6-2 but powered back to win the second set 6-3 and took a solid lead heading into the business end of the third frame. The score tied back up at 5 games each but Rihane rose to the occasion and won the remaining two games to win the set and match.

Florida State leaves Starkville at 4-2 this season and looks ahead to 20th-ranked Florida in Orlando at the USTA National Campus on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Florida State track and field teams competed at three different meets this weekend:

Florida State national champion and professional soccer player Deyna Castellanos has become the highest-paid foreign player in NWSL history.

From ClutchPoints:

Castellanos, who transferred from Manchester City, where she joined in 2022 from Atletico Madrid, brings a wealth of experience, including a Supercopa de España Femenina title. She expressed her excitement about the move, anticipating the start of her journey in the Bay Area with the team and coaching staff.

Bay FC, backed by significant investment and the expertise of former USWNT like Brandi Chastain and Aly Wagner, will make their NWSL debut in the 2024 season. Castellanos’s arrival is a marquee moment for the club as they look to make an immediate impact in their inaugural season.

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...