Welcome to the 26th Official #Tribe24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread!
Florida State has the 11th-ranked prep recruiting class for Tribe 24. 22 high school prospects have signed their paperwork, and upwards of half the class will enroll early for the #10 class in the nation. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (12) and Georgia (5) and have an excellent 68% blue-chip ratio in the class.
The transfer portal king has also caught fire recently, with FSU landing signatures from 15 transfers as of this publication time. Despite the small number, FSU is ranked 4th nationally with its transfer class and has an outstanding average of 89.67 per 247Sports composite.
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of 2024 Signees
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Trever Jackson (FL)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)
TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Transfer portal commitments
EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs
QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers
DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide
DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams
ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers
DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes
WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers
Can we put LB DJ Lundy here? We make the rules, so why not? (Colorado Buffaloes)
DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers
OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide
RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide
OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators
LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide
OL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson
Potential transfer portal names to know
Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (OV 1/3)
Auburn Tigers LB Cam Riley
FSU players entering the transfer portal
WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates
QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs
RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls
LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners
TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls
TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State
OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls
OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates
DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs
OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers
K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners
DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RB Rodney Hill - FAMU or Miami
QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles
DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks
WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights
DL Dennis Briggs - Illinois Fighting Illini
Class of 2025 Commitments
QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.
LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard
OL 5-star Solomon Thomas
DL 4-star Javion Hilson
General Recruiting Updates:
Class of 25 wide receiver Edward Coleman (Savannah, GA) has FSU in his top-6, along with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, and the Tennessee Volunteers.
Class of 25 DL Kade Pietrzak from North Dakota (!) with an offer from FSU:
After an amazing call with @CoachAdamFuller I am very excited to receive an offer from @FSUFootball! @FSUCoachJP @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/2cl1BkyQOq— Kade Pietrzak (@KadePietrzak) January 10, 2024
Class of 25 blue-chip CB Cobey Sellers (TX) with an offer from the Noles:
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting #NoleFamily ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qqtDcnCOmp— Cobey…Sellers ✞ (@ykcobey) January 11, 2024
Unranked c/o 25 ATH Caden Gordon from Lake Worth, FL with an offer:
Blessed To Receive An Offer From @FSUFootball @iRepCoaches @Coach_Put5839 @CoachGMoss @RLS2294 @Andrew_Ivins @JerryRecruiting @JeremyO_Johnson @Jeff_XOS @Rivals @Seminoles pic.twitter.com/W4Fn50r4r0— Caden Gordon (@Caden_G21) January 12, 2024
FSU makes top-3 for Thomas Blackshear, a 4-star WR in the Class of 2025 (from Savannah):
Where’s home ?? @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @rob_deloach @stroudmr @On3Noah @Cavalier_Sports @247Sports pic.twitter.com/hwErbTM1Fk— Thomas Blackshear (@ThomasB2_) January 13, 2024
Amari Latimer, a 2026 running back from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!!!@CoachYACJohnson @CoachSmiley983 @CoachBoHeard @CoachHaywood7 @glat74 @LatimerGeimere @KwanzaLatimer pic.twitter.com/XctFrb6lSQ— Amari Latimer (@amarilatimer_) January 16, 2024
Xavier Tiller, a 2026 tight end from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university ‼️ @RecruitLangston pic.twitter.com/qsEmyvrBfG— Xavier Tiller (@XavierTillerLH) January 17, 2024
Leo Delaney, a four-star 2026 offensive lineman from North Carolina, was offered by FSU earlier this week:
Extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!!! pic.twitter.com/qcdW7VObtb— Leo Delaney (@LeoDelaney110) January 18, 2024
The Noles offered his teammate, Zaid Lott, on the same day:
After a great throwing session… FSU has offered, I am extremely blessed!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VLC3ulOti6— Zaid Lott (@lott_zaid) January 19, 2024
Talented 2025 tight end Hollis Davidson III has FSU in his top-7:
Blessed to be in this position… but where we goin? pic.twitter.com/z0KqyJvpex— Hollis Davidson III (@Hollis2007) January 19, 2024
Can the Noles land four-star OL Peyton Joseph?
2025 4-star IOL Peyton Joseph is set to commit on February 18‼️— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 19, 2024
He will choose between Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Florida State and Penn State
Read: https://t.co/8OMKmbHty1 pic.twitter.com/jHWhp9lnve
Another 2026 prospect from NC gets offered:
#ᴀɢᴛɢ Blessed and Horned to receive an offer from Florida State University #GoNoles @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @FSUFootball @PatSurtainll @CoachAdamFuller @tyler_calvaruso @RustyMansell_ @RivalsJohnson @JeremyO_Johnson @On3sports @DemetricDWarren @Alex_B2C @247Sports pic.twitter.com/dUKU2TElgt— EnarriWhite1 (@EnarriWhite01) January 20, 2024
2026 QB Ryder Lyons (CA) receives FSU offer:
Extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from Florida State University !! @Coach_TokarzQB @Passing_Academy @CoachDanny10 @BrandonHuffman @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/40zocIW2Hq— Ryder Lyons (@ryderly0ns) January 22, 2024
2025 DT Jarquez Carter (FL) gets an offer:
Blessed to receive an offer from FSU #GoNoles @odellhaggins @Coach_Norvell @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/nOPOhHf0hc— Jarquez Carter (@JarquezCarter) January 22, 2024
Class of 25 tight end Kiotti Armstrong (TX) offered by Chris Thomsen—watch his film, and you’ll understand why the Noles want him (I’d LOVE to see this cat in garnet & gold):
#AGTG After a great conversation with @ThomsenChris I’m blessed to say I have received a offer from Florida State University @FSUFootball @coach_crumedy @MayDaTruth @i_groove pic.twitter.com/GSkCTPsBPS— Kiotti Armstrong (@ArmstrongKiotti) January 24, 2024
2025 TE Nicholas Townsend received an offer, as well:
#AGTG After a great talk with @ThomsenChris I’m Extremely excited to announce I’ve earned an offer from THE Florida State University !! #GoNoles #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/nCpJ63m3L3— Nicholas Townsend (@Nick_Townsend__) January 23, 2024
Class of 25 OL Logan Powell (Phoenix) offered:
After speaking to @Coach_TokarzQB I’m excited to announce an offer to @FSUFootball #BST #GONOLES @jason247scout @BlairAngulo @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/0wFIf9QzBm— Logan Powell (@LoganPowell_77) January 24, 2024
2025 DE Christopher Burgess Jr. (Chicago) offered, as well:
After a great conversation with @CoachAdamFuller I am beyond excited to announce that i have received an offer from Florida State!@EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @LemmingReport @SimeonNation @CraigHaubert @SinqueTurner pic.twitter.com/nkvj6exa93— Christopher Burgess Jr (@ChrisBurgessJr) January 25, 2024
The Noles were (very) busy on Friday (especially in Alabama):
They offered 2025 LB Talib Graham (who could play DL in college):
Blessed to receive an ️ffer from @FSUFootball @CoachAAtkins @DaphneFBTrojans @apeathletes pic.twitter.com/3mkR1n1lVu— Talib Graham (@TalibGraham) January 25, 2024
Coach Atkins was also handing out offers (like they were candy) at Williamson High in Mobile:
2025 OL Carde Smith:
After a great talk with @CoachAAtkins I am blessed to announce an ACC offer from @FSUFootball @williamson_high @AC_BIG12AU @adamgorney @Jeff_XOS @JeremyO_Johnson @samspiegs @PrepRedzoneAL @helmet2helmt251 @recruitmeu @ChadSimmons_ @cpetagna247 pic.twitter.com/Wis0zYO2Rc— Carde “Smitty” Smith (@Carde_Smith5) January 25, 2024
25 safety Taijh Overton:
After a great talk with @CoachAAtkins I am blessed to announce an ACC offer from @FSUFootball @williamson_high @AC_BIG12AU @adamgorney @Jeff_XOS @JeremyO_Johnson @samspiegs @PrepRedzoneAL @helmet2helmt251 @recruitmeu @ChadSimmons_ @cpetagna247 pic.twitter.com/cVEX0cSemO— Taijh ''Hammer Time⚒️'' Overton (@TaijhO) January 25, 2024
FSU also offered 2026 ATH Jermaine McCree and 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin from Williamson!
Meanwhile, Coach Thomsen extended an offer to 2025 tight end Chase Loftin from Omaha:
#AGTG After a great conversation with coach @ThomsenChris, I am blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! @Coach_Norvell @jones_yano @Coach_Wiz3 @NilesP_ pic.twitter.com/Rvevq4qEfb— Chase Loftin (@ChaseLoftin8) January 25, 2024
25 DB Jett White from Miami (committed to the Maryland Terrapins):
After a great visit by @FSUFootball and a great conversation with @Coach_Norvell and @RLS2294 i was re-offered by @Seminoles i will take my OV June 14th pic.twitter.com/Zsd5BC7gsp— Jett White (@G6Arron) January 25, 2024
Class of 25 corner Terrance “Deuce” Edwards receives an offer:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! @psurtain23 @CoachGMoss @Coach_Norvell @tesfootball @WaliRainer pic.twitter.com/hdZloRRYIE— Deuce Edwards (@edwards_deuce) January 28, 2024
4-star 2025 safety Lagonza Hayward (GA) visited for FSU’s second Junior Day and received an offer:
Had a great junior day at @FSUFootball blessed to receive an offer thanks @psurtain23 @Coach_Norvell @NCarlisleRivals @ToombsDogs @biglowkuntry pic.twitter.com/EqEfwW3yrM— Lagonza “SH@EDY ”Hayward jr (@LagonzaJr) January 27, 2024
FSU offers 2025 blue-chip EDGE prospect Chad Woodfork (TX):
#AGTG After an amazing conversation with @FSUCoachJP, I am beyond blessed to have received an offer from Florida State University!! @CoachKRHarrison @dodie4nic @CoachJustice pic.twitter.com/pHTUmbWb5A— Chad Woodfork (@chad_woodfork) January 26, 2024
Florida State makes the top-12 for 5-star WR Caleb Cunningham—nice to be in the mix, but the Noles have a long way to go to truly get in the mix for his signature come Signing Day:
NEWS: Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 29, 2024
The 6’3 185 WR from Ackerman, MS is ranked as the No. 11 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 2 WR)
Where Should He Go? https://t.co/No8axBuzsT pic.twitter.com/OVfvq0qG2d
FSU offers 2025 blue-chip OL PJ Dean (NC):
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state University @WF_Football @KRWallaceFB @FSUFootball @Fertitta_Gabe pic.twitter.com/64gGjwvVnJ— pj (@deanpj56) January 29, 2024
Coach Atkins also extended an offer to a blue-chip OT from 2026 in Durham’s Ekene Ogboko.
And the Noles offered 2026 DB Cortez Redding from Arkansas:
Blessed to receive a ️ffer from— Cortez Redding “Digs‼️” (@CortezRedding) January 29, 2024
FLORIDA STATE‼️ #JonesboroU @psurtain23 @JHSCardinalFB@RecruitGeorgia @CoachCarmichEAL@ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson@BALLERSCHOICE1 @BigFaceSportss@GeorgiaPrepMag @SWiltfong247@NEGARecruits @recruitNE_GA@scoutingreport_ @jwindon35 pic.twitter.com/WMNeaiQrxS
GM Darrick Yray with a west coast offer (2025 DL plays at the same school where Mana Itete was at one point):
I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university!!@FSUFootball Thank you to @dyray22 and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me!!. #GoNoles #fearthespear !! @_Vc_209 @BrandonHuffman @PGregorian @RDIUnite @MCHSFootball @247Sports pic.twitter.com/q5jrF2cv1N— Alhassan iddrissu 4⭐️ EDGE (@Alhassanid8531) January 30, 2024
Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:
(1/17/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on defense
(1/16/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on offense
(1/15/24): Mike Norvell spurns Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates
(12/22/23): Breaking down #Tribe24 — favorite signees, player projections, biggest misses
(10/22/23): Instant reaction: Armondo Blount flips from Miami (FL) to FSU, reclassified to 2024
(7/30/23): Recapping an incredible July and previewing KJ Bolden’s announcement
(5/17/23): Instant reaction: Keon Coleman is a Seminole!
(4/27/23): Who could be next to join FSU’s class?
(4/24/23): Spring Transfer Portal comings and goings for FSU
(4/23/23): Reviewing recent spring commitments
(2/15/23): Florida State of Recruiting: 10 recruits to know for Tribe24
