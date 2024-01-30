Welcome to the 26th Official #Tribe24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread!

Florida State has the 11th-ranked prep recruiting class for Tribe 24. 22 high school prospects have signed their paperwork, and upwards of half the class will enroll early for the #10 class in the nation. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (12) and Georgia (5) and have an excellent 68% blue-chip ratio in the class.

The transfer portal king has also caught fire recently, with FSU landing signatures from 15 transfers as of this publication time. Despite the small number, FSU is ranked 4th nationally with its transfer class and has an outstanding average of 89.67 per 247Sports composite.

As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2024 Signees

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Trever Jackson (FL)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs

QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers

WR Jalen Brown LSU Tigers

DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide

DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams

ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers

DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes

WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

Can we put LB DJ Lundy here? We make the rules, so why not? (Colorado Buffaloes)

DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers

OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide

RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators

LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson

Potential transfer portal names to know

Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (OV 1/3)

Auburn Tigers LB Cam Riley

FSU players entering the transfer portal

WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates

QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs

RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls

LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners

TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls

TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State

OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls

OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates

DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs

OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers

K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners

DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

RB Rodney Hill - FAMU or Miami

QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles

DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks

WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights

DL Dennis Briggs - Illinois Fighting Illini

WR Joshua Burrell

Class of 2025 Commitments

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

General Recruiting Updates:

Class of 25 wide receiver Edward Coleman (Savannah, GA) has FSU in his top-6, along with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Class of 25 DL Kade Pietrzak from North Dakota (!) with an offer from FSU:

Class of 25 blue-chip CB Cobey Sellers (TX) with an offer from the Noles:

Unranked c/o 25 ATH Caden Gordon from Lake Worth, FL with an offer:

FSU makes top-3 for Thomas Blackshear, a 4-star WR in the Class of 2025 (from Savannah):

Amari Latimer, a 2026 running back from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:

Xavier Tiller, a 2026 tight end from Georgia, receives an FSU offer:

Leo Delaney, a four-star 2026 offensive lineman from North Carolina, was offered by FSU earlier this week:

The Noles offered his teammate, Zaid Lott, on the same day:

Talented 2025 tight end Hollis Davidson III has FSU in his top-7:

Can the Noles land four-star OL Peyton Joseph?

Another 2026 prospect from NC gets offered:

2026 QB Ryder Lyons (CA) receives FSU offer:

2025 DT Jarquez Carter (FL) gets an offer:

Class of 25 tight end Kiotti Armstrong (TX) offered by Chris Thomsen—watch his film, and you’ll understand why the Noles want him (I’d LOVE to see this cat in garnet & gold):

2025 TE Nicholas Townsend received an offer, as well:

Class of 25 OL Logan Powell (Phoenix) offered:

2025 DE Christopher Burgess Jr. (Chicago) offered, as well:

The Noles were (very) busy on Friday (especially in Alabama):

They offered 2025 LB Talib Graham (who could play DL in college):

Coach Atkins was also handing out offers (like they were candy) at Williamson High in Mobile:

2025 OL Carde Smith:

25 safety Taijh Overton:

FSU also offered 2026 ATH Jermaine McCree and 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin from Williamson!

Meanwhile, Coach Thomsen extended an offer to 2025 tight end Chase Loftin from Omaha:

25 DB Jett White from Miami (committed to the Maryland Terrapins):

Class of 25 corner Terrance “Deuce” Edwards receives an offer:

4-star 2025 safety Lagonza Hayward (GA) visited for FSU’s second Junior Day and received an offer:

FSU offers 2025 blue-chip EDGE prospect Chad Woodfork (TX):

Florida State makes the top-12 for 5-star WR Caleb Cunningham—nice to be in the mix, but the Noles have a long way to go to truly get in the mix for his signature come Signing Day:

FSU offers 2025 blue-chip OL PJ Dean (NC):

Coach Atkins also extended an offer to a blue-chip OT from 2026 in Durham’s Ekene Ogboko.

And the Noles offered 2026 DB Cortez Redding from Arkansas:

GM Darrick Yray with a west coast offer (2025 DL plays at the same school where Mana Itete was at one point):

