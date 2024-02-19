Welcome to the 1st Official #Tribe25 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread!

While there is still time for the staff to add to #Tribe24 via the transfer portal, we’re officially turning the page to 2025 for prep recruiting. Florida State has four commitments for #Tribe25 at the time of this writing, all of whom are blue-chips hailing from Florida. The average of the four commits is 94.02, good for 4th in the nation.

As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.

For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow! Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Transfer portal signees and commitments (2024 cycle)

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs

QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers

WR Jalen Brown LSU Tigers

DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide

DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams

ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers

DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes

WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers

OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide

RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators

LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson

Potential transfer portal names to know

Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (OV 1/3)

Auburn Tigers LB Cam Riley

FSU players entering the transfer portal

WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates

QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs

RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls

LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners

TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls

TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State

OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls

OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates

DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs

OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers

K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners

DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

RB Rodney Hill - FAMU or Miami

QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles

DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks

WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights

DL Dennis Briggs - Illinois Fighting Illini

WR Joshua Burrell

General Recruiting Updates:

Recent offers:

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(1/17/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on defense

(1/16/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on offense

(1/15/24): Mike Norvell spurns Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates