Welcome to the 1st Official #Tribe25 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread!
While there is still time for the staff to add to #Tribe24 via the transfer portal, we’re officially turning the page to 2025 for prep recruiting. Florida State has four commitments for #Tribe25 at the time of this writing, all of whom are blue-chips hailing from Florida. The average of the four commits is 94.02, good for 4th in the nation.
As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.
Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.
For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars
- Previous thread (comments are closed): Tribe 2024 ‘Crootin Thread #26
- Current FSU Football Roster (via Seminoles.com and sortable by position)
- Want to contribute to FSU athletes? Sign up for the Seminoles Boosters right here.
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of 2025 Commitments
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)
LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)
Transfer portal signees and commitments (2024 cycle)
EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs
QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers
DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide
DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams
ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers
DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes
WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers
DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers
OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide
RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide
OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators
LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide
OL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson
Potential transfer portal names to know
Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (OV 1/3)
Auburn Tigers LB Cam Riley
FSU players entering the transfer portal
WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates
QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs
RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls
LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners
TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls
TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State
OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls
OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates
DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs
OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers
K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners
DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RB Rodney Hill - FAMU or Miami
QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles
DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks
WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights
DL Dennis Briggs - Illinois Fighting Illini
General Recruiting Updates:
Recent offers:
- 2025 Georgia OL Dontrell Glover
- 2025 Florida DB Chris McCorkle
- 2026 Michigan OT Ben Nichols
- 2026 California QB Jaden O’Neal
- 2025 Kansas DE Dawson Merritt
- 2025 Maryland RB Iverson “Rocket” Howard
- 2026 Mississippi ATH Tristen Keys
Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:
(1/17/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on defense
(1/16/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on offense
(1/15/24): Mike Norvell spurns Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates
Loading comments...