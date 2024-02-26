Noles News: FSU baseball stays hot at the plate to start the season 6-0

Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 commitments:

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

Football

Another big week for the return of EA Sports College Football ‘25 as FSU football announced they’d participate:

The Battle’s End CEO Ingram Smith also posted another update on the construction of Doak Campbell Stadium:

Work in progress pic.twitter.com/QzsPrDmRV9 — Ingram Smith (@IngramSmith) February 24, 2024

Florida State OC Alex Atkins' GY CTR Reverse/Bluff.



Change up/answer to get the ball on the perimeter vs squeeze DEs.



"When you have a hang hat play, they're going to have scheme busters. They're going to have all these things to stop that play, which goes into your answers." pic.twitter.com/qF22AvXs5W — James Light (@JamesALight) February 22, 2024

Baseball

Florida State baseball was in full swing this week as they took on Jacksonville for their first mid-week game of the new year and then took on Western Carolina University at home for a three-game tilt. The ‘Noles scored seven or more runs in all four games en route to a perfect 4-0 record. Link Jarrett and crew take on USF at home on Tuesday before hitting the road for a tournament in Greenville, SC.

After attending the weekend sweep, I gave some insights:

Discounting Sunday, it seems like Florida State has three stallions at the top of their rotation to carry them throughout the season. Conner Whittaker pitched for the first time on Tuesday and ripped through the JU lineup, going 5 1/3 with 6 Ks and allowing only two earned runs. He had a strong command of his fastball, making Dolphin hitters uncomfortable the entire night. Unlike Whittaker, Friday night ace Cam Leiter struggled with fastball command and was in trouble early on during the series opener. However, the UCF transfer settled down later in the game and used his powerful breaking ball to get swings and misses all night. While Leiter did not dominate the lineup as well as he did against Butler, Florida State knows what it has with the 6’5 power pitcher. The best pitching performance of the weekend came from Jamie Arnold, who allowed one hit on a career-high six innings of work. The lefty elevated his fastball all afternoon, as Link Jarrett said would be the key to his success, and WCU had no answers at the plate. Arnold played with incredible intensity, often firing himself up at the end of innings and igniting the crowd. His fight emphasized the character of this team and explained some of the differences from last year.

DREW FAUROT SMASHES A HOME RUN FOR FSU! ⚾️



B7

FSU - 8

Western Carolina - 2



Photo for @TomahawkNation pic.twitter.com/TJ3lQii2Nn — Peyton Baker (@bakerphotos_) February 24, 2024

Whata Weekend!



Noles get the sweep and score 20 runs for the first time since 2020.#Noles | @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/9bV0iVW6ng — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 25, 2024

James Tibbs III!



Two home runs in 2024. Two grand slams in 2024. pic.twitter.com/IKjcIcpoXl — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 25, 2024

Softball

Florida State returned home for the Dugout Club Classic, where the ‘Noles returned back to their winning ways with a perfect 6-0 weekend, including three run-rule victories. Lonni Alameda’s side played two games a day on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday against FIU, Charleston Southern University, and Nicholls.

From Gwyn Rhodes:

Basketball

FSU men’s basketball produced another inconsistent week as they snapped their home losing streak by taking care of the Boston College Eagles, before their comeback fell short against the Clemson Tigers in South Carolina on Saturday evening.

From Matt Minnick after FSU’s victory over Boston College:

Jamir Watkins, FSU’s leading scorer and rebounder, showed why in this one with his third double-double of the season. His strength, length, and touch around the basket make him nearly impossible to defend when he gets going downhill. It’s either a bucket, a foul, or quite often both. And his rebounding tenacity allows him to not only close out possessions, but get the defense on its heels with him more than capable of leading the fast break. His 35 minutes was the second most he’s played this season, only trailing the 38 he played in the OT win over Colorado. FSU entered the game 13th in the league in three point shooting during conference play, making just 31.8% of their attempts. So when I heard Darin Green, Jr. would miss the game, there was a genuine question of whether the ‘Noles would make any? But as is often the case in team sports—despite Kirk Herbstreit insisting otherwise—other guys stepped up. Jamir Watkins, making 34% in conference play, hit 3-4, his 7th multi-three point game of the season. Chandler Jackson also made a pair, which was just his second multi-three game of his two year career, and Taylor Bol Bowen and Josh Nickelberry made one each. The result was FSU going 7-16 from deep (43%), only losing the three point battle by 6 points.

Florida State women’s basketball also took the floor this week against Boston College and won convincingly, pushing their winning streak to three with two games left in the regular season.

From Prince Akeem Joffer:

This was a game that Florida State had to win mostly because they simply couldn’t afford to lose it. Boston College is struggling this year. The Eagles had a couple of impact players transfer out of the program and they haven’t been able to recover yet. Therefore, this was a Q3 game and that means that it doesn’t help the resume that much to win it but it would have been FSU’s worst loss of the season had it gone the other way. The win puts the Seminoles in position to grab a top four seed in the ACC Tournament and the double-bye that accompanies it. They just have to beat Louisville and take care of business against a reeling (lost four straight) Clemson team. The Louisville game is obviously the key. The winner of that game will almost certainly be the fourth seed in the conference. It’s also a Q1 game so it would be great for the resume (FSU is 4-6 in Q1 games). The Noles will have the week off to prepare. We’ll see if they can take advantage of this huge opportunity.