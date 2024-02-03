Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles put the final touch on their 2024 prep recruiting class with one last addition — blue-chip athlete Amaree Williams out of The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Williams, listed at 6’4” and 215 pounds, decided to reclassify from the 2025 cycle and FSU fans should be happy that he did. When he was ranked alongside 2025 recruits, he was considered the best athlete and the No. 29 overall player in the nation by the 247Sports Composite List (No. 3 in Florida.). Following his reclassification to the 2024 class, he has been ranked as the No. 6 best athlete and 207th overall (No. 27 in FL).

Though he has found success on offense, FSU likes him as an EDGE defender. The Seminoles’ staff was able to convince Williams and his camp to sign early without taking any other official visits, which is a major accomplishment when considering how coveted he was.

Williams quietly signed his LOI in December, choosing the Seminoles over 35 other offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and USC Trojans.

His dad is former Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens running back Moe Williams.

Steve Wiltfong had this to say about Williams:

A multi-sport standout with NFL bloodlines, Williams has plenty of fans behind the scenes at 247Sports, but he has been a bit of a difficult evaluation as it has been hard to figure out what position he will play at the next level. After totaling 15 sacks in 2022, Williams saw an uptick in production on offense this fall, catching 16 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games. Conversely, he was credited with just four sacks according to MaxPreps while competing in one of the Sunshine State’s lower classifications. Some colleges view Williams as a tight end at the next level, but the Seminoles – and plenty of others – think that he’s a pass rusher. The scouting department at 247Sports sides with those that see him as a defender. While the track and field data is certainly notable for Williams, who is believed to be somewhere in the ballpark of 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, it should be noted that he really hasn’t played a ton of football, having totaled just five tackles and two catches on varsity as a freshman.

Florida State Seminoles: 2024 Recruiting Class

High school signees

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal pickups

EDGE: Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

QUARTERBACK: DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)

WIDE RECEIVER: Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)

ATHLETE: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)

WIDE RECEIVER: Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Sione Lolohea (Oregon State Beavers)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Terrance Ferguson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

RUNNING BACK: Roydell Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Richie Leonard IV (Florida Gators)

LINEBACKER: Shawn Murphy (Alabama Crimson Tide)

