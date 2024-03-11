Noles News: Recruits flood campus, baseball continues undefeated run

Recruiting

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES



Come see us EVERY Tuesday this spring



pic.twitter.com/fj4gGygsl5 — RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) March 11, 2024

2026 linebacker Desmond Johnson added a Florida State offer over the weekend — the South Florida prospect also has offers from SMU, FAMU and Arkansas:

Plenty of recruits on campus this weekend, both in the 2025 class and the 2026 for junior day:

Loved my time at Florida State I’m definitely coming back… #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/xptvgh0ZHV — Kaliq “K5” Lockett (@KaliqLockett) March 10, 2024

Football

We’re just one week and one day away from the start of spring football — Tim Alumbaugh has done a fantastic job leading the charge on breaking down where the FSU football roster sits ahead of camp in our preview roundtable series:

Coach Norvell was officially presented his 2023 @bryantawards National Coach of the Year trophy at this afternoon’s @FSUHoops game!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/b8VWEPZvlz — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 9, 2024

The #Eagles are having trade calls on DE Josh Sweat, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Sweat has 35 career sacks and is still only 26 years old. Philly is starting over with a new defensive staff and Sweat could be on the move. pic.twitter.com/81I3k7RSeQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2024

Basketball

Not a bad way to end a season to forget — FSU basketball clinched a winning record in regular season play with an 83-75 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Senior Day.

From Matt Minnick:

The Seminoles had chances to extend the lead even further, but back-to-back turnovers by Spears and Warley allowed Miami to cut the deficit in half with some easy opportunities. Corhen ended that with a personal 4-0 run, both baskets assisted, and Miami once again trailed by 8, but this time it was with less than three minutes left in the game. This left Miami in the tough position of being forced to foul in a game where their opponent was already in the double bonus. Florida State took advantage, sinking 7 of their next 8 FTs to maintain their lead. Watkins then put the game on ice with a one-handed tomahawk slam, allowing Hamilton to get all the walk-ons some well-earned PT. Watkins put up a monster stat line with 16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Warley and Corhen were both also key contributors, combining for 23 points on 9-15 shooting, with both guys playing solid defense as well. Warley was a +18 in his 24 minutes, while Corhen was +19 in his 30. The 2023-24 regular season is now over. Florida State will play at least one game in next week’s ACC Tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 12 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

With the Wake Forest win over Clemson, @FSUHoops will face Virginia Tech on Wednesday at Noon ET in the 8-9 game at the ACC Tournament in Washington, DC — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) March 10, 2024

Women’s basketball had an up-and-down, advancing to the ACC Tournament semifinals where they fell 69-43 to NC State.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

The 43 points were the fewest that FSU has scored this season. Florida State struggled mightily to score in this game. The Noles got some good shots but they just couldn’t get anything to fall. Defensively, FSU wasn’t terrible but they certainly weren’t great. After the game Coach Brooke Wyckoff remarked that the Noles allowed too many points in the paint. That may have been due to Makayla Timpson being in foul trouble from almost the very beginning of the game. There wasn’t really anything that the coaches could have done differently to change the outcome of this game but I would have liked to see them employ the zone a bit more. It was tough for FSU to defend NC State’s size man to man with Timpson in foul trouble. This was the third game in three days for the Seminoles. It’s impossible to know what effect that had on the game but it probably didn’t help. Going forward Florida State will prepare for the NCAA Tournament. FSU is projected to be around a seven or eight seed. Florida State has five Q1 wins. That is good but unfortunately for the Noles Arkansas has slipped down the stretch losing five straight and eight of their last ten. That matters because FSU lost to the Hogs way back on Nov. 30th. Now that loss is FSU’s only Q3 loss. We will see if that comes back to haunt the Noles when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released.

.@NiyaLatson hits our record-breaking 233rd 3-point field goal of the season.



We eclipse last year's record of 232!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/t6iqXBGYRK — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 9, 2024

Baseball

Make it 14-0 — Florida State baseball continued its fantastic start to the season with a sweep of the New Orleans Privateers.

From Jordan Silversmith:

In the four games this week, Florida State combined for an astounding 11 HRs, including four against the Eagles Wednesday night. Link Jarrett does his interviews in the FSU weight room, which allows him to frequently talk about the Seminoles’ time at the gym this off-season to put on muscle. The work has paid off so far to start the season, as the Seminoles are raking at the plate, and their physicality translates into slow trots around the bases. One of the externalities from the homers has been FSU’s ability to blow teams out with big innings. This past week, the ‘Noles had at least one inning with three or more runs and produced a six-run inning three times. Link Jarrett wants his team to put away competition early and not let them hang around, so his team puts his words into action. Of course, to hit these many bombs, a couple of guys need to get hot at the plate, and Jamie Ferrer backs up outfielders every time he comes to the plate. He does not get his own bullet point because he did not hit well for average this week, but the left fielder had a four-game home run streak that snapped Sunday. It took him a little while to settle into the lineup, but when he makes contact with the baseball, it ends up in the Leach parking lot.

We’ll be rockin’ the ‘90s white pinstripe FS uniforms tonight and every Saturday at Howser this season!#Noles | @JamesTibbsIII pic.twitter.com/0hSXDl3tgk — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 9, 2024

Softball

No. 16 Florida State softball is in a bit of a groove after a weekend that saw them take down Purdue, Western Michigan and FGCU, the last of which was revenge after losing to the Eagles on Friday.

Gwyn Rhodes has you covered on recapping all the action:

All Sports

No.19/NR Florida State indoor track and field wrapped the NCAA Indoor Championships with three All-American honors:

Jeremiah Davis added his second first-team All-America honor of the meet by placing third in the men’s triple jump with a measurement of 16.60m. David Mullarkey placed 11th in the 3,000 meters (7:55.42), establishing second-team All-America after being seeded 14th coming into the event. Shenese Walker finished fifth with a lifetime best, tying the sixth-fastest time in school history at (7.19), securing first-team All-America for the first time in her career. It was the highest finish for a Nole since 2019 when Ka’Tia Seymour placed third. The 19th ranked men’s team tied for 15th place with 14 points.

No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball is 11-0 after sweeping Coastal Carolina and FGCU on Saturday at the Tampa Invitational — its fourth 11-0 start in program history:

The Noles started the day with a 5-0 victory over the Chanticleers, earning every set except one. Senior Caitlin Moon and graduate student Kaeli Crews earned a hard-fought victory on court five, defeating Denisse Morgenstern and Madie Lichty in a three-set thriller. The final set came down to the wire with the Seminoles winning 16-14. The Seminoles then faced FGCU, which proved to be a challenge. Madison Binkley and McKenna Flaherty emerged victorious on court five in three sets, with a monstrous block from Binkley sealing the 16-14 win. Then on court one, All-American Maddie Anderson and Skyler Germann won the duel for the Noles in three sets, with the third set finishing 31-29. Florida State will travel to Boca Raton to face No. 15 FAU at 10:00 a.m. and FGCU at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the FAU Tournament.

No. 13 Florida State men’s tennis took down Illinois State and Marist to wrap its non-conference schedule on a high note, extending the squad’s win streak to 10:

The day began with the No. 14 pairing in the nation, Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif, easing past their opposition from Illinois State in 6-2 fashion while Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane hung tough and grabbed the first point of the match 7-5. Alex Bulte and Jamie Connel had near spotless singles matches with identical 6-0, 6-1 scorelines to quickly take hold of the match before freshman Justin Lyons earned his first career clinching point to end the first match. Cornut-Chauvinc, Rihane, and Rusher’s matches were left unfinished after FSU clinched the team victory. The momentum carried into the second match as Connel and Bulte sprinted past their opponent 6-0 for their first sweep as a pairing and Rihane and Pourroy took the doubles point 6-2. Connel continued his impeccable form as he won all 12 games for a perfect 6-0, 6-0 sweep for his 10th victory of the season and first career match sweep. Lyons notched a strong 6-2, 6-2 straight-sets win for his fifth career victory before Rihane capped the evening off with a dominant match, dropping just three games the entire contest. Florida State is 13-2 this season, including 3-0 in the ACC, and will resume conference play hosting North Carolina and No. 11 Duke on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Florida State diver Samantha Vear is headed to the 2024 NCAA Championships, clinching a spot with a third place finish in the 1-meter at the NCAA Zone B Championships:

Vear will compete in her second NCAA’s that will run from March 20-23 back at the University of Georgia along with Edith Jernstedt, Maddy Huggins, Jenny Halden and three FSU relays. Looking to place within the top 10 in order to advance to nationals, Vear finished prelims in second place, scoring 286.80, sitting about 30 points away from the diver in 10th place. In finals, Vear added 295.40 to take third. Through 12 rounds, Vear received marks of 6.0 or higher on 10 of her dives, finishing with a score of 582.20.

Florida State golfer Mirabel Ting won the individual championship of the 18th Annual Valspar Augusta Invitational at the Forest Hill Golf Course, birdieing on two of her last six holes:

Ting’s second career victory led the Seminoles to a fifth place finish in the team standings as they earned their second top-five team finish of the spring season. Ting totaled seven birdies to card a third round score of 67 which tied her career-best score for a single round. Ting moved into the lead late in the third round as she overtook LoraLie Cowart of Georgia to earn medalist honors. Florida State plays host to the jewel of its schedule – The Florida State Match Up – at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club this coming Friday (March 15), Saturday (March 16), and Sunday (March 17). Admission and on-site parking to one of the top events in women’s collegiate golf are free. Ting finished with scores of 68-74-67 to finish with a three-round total of 7-under par 209. She defeated Cowart, Hannah Darling of South Carolina, and Natacha Husted of Ole Miss by two strokes each to gain the victory. Ting’s first victory came at the Moon Invitational during the spring of 2023. Ole Miss, who gained the lead during Friday’s first round, led wire-to-wire to earn the team championship. The Rebels defeated South Carolina and Michigan by three strokes to win the team championship. Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Michigan were the only teams to finish below par in the 17-team tournament.

Florida State women’s tennis (7-5, 1-2 ACC) fell to No. 23 Miami (4-3, 2-1 ACC) 5-2 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables on Sunday: