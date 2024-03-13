Noles News: Undefeated, unranked FSU dominates No. 8 Gators

Baseball

You beat Florida and advance to 15-0 on the season, you get the top spot in Noles News, them’s the rules.

In case it was not clear, Florida State baseball is legit. The Seminoles stormed into Gainesville and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Gators as the offense exploded. FSU plated three runs in the second inning as the bottom of the order loaded the bases, and Ross brought two home after an error from the UF second baseman. James Tibbs blew the game open in the fourth inning with a three-run shot to put the ‘Noles up 7-0. Andrew Armstrong pitched three solid innings before Florida put up a five-run fourth inning on the backs of a grand slam to make the game interesting. FSU once more loaded the bases in the fifth with no one out but could not plate a run, and it felt like the Gators were seizing back control. However, Drew Faurot and Alex Lodise hit doubles in the sixth inning, plating three runs to double up Florida 10-5. Carson Dorsey took command on the mound and went 2 2⁄3 innings to give Link Jarrett and Micah Posey stability after a wild fourth. Florida State could have wilted multiple times throughout this one but used a patient approach at the plate, timely hits, and solid defense to take the first of three matchups against the Gators. FSU continues to break records, going 15 straight games, scoring seven or more runs in a game, and keeping the undefeated streak alive.

Perfect!!! Big win on the Road! Definitely feels good to go win there #NoleFamily #KeelCLIMBing https://t.co/gdbW3LEXOu — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) March 13, 2024

Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Recent offers:

Football

Our position-by-position preview series continues on, with the latest entry (before today’s look at the linebackers) being an overview of what Florida State brings to the table at defensive end in 2024:

The full series so far:

Congratulations to Jeff Kupper, the Football Scoop Football Operations Director of the Year!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/hfmMJgY1yF — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 12, 2024

Basketball

After beating Miami in the season-finale to secure a winning record and bye in the ACC Tournament, it’s Florida State men’s basketball’s turn to take the court in Washington D.C., facing off against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Michael Rogner has you covered with his Five Things ahead of the matchup:

Is it over? No, you quitters, it’s not over. All FSU has to do to reach the NCAA Tournament is win four games in four days. With the games in DC, we just need Coach Hamilton to do his best George Washington - put in those wooden teeth, don his wig, cross the Delaware and cash some receipts. Since the program slide began in the middle of the 2021-22 season, the ‘Noles have won four straight a total of [checks notes] one time! So there’s a chance! The ‘Noles managed to split with the Hokies this year despite VT hitting 11-23 3s in both games. They shot 48% from deep against FSU, and 35% from deep against not-FSU. Hunter Cattoor made 9-12 (75%) in those two games, and is now 24-37 (65%) vs the junkyard D in his career. Should we maybe not over help off of drivers who aren’t looking to shoot anyway? No! Don’t look back. Don’t change a thing. Maybe he’ll miss open shots. For the player records were watching in whatever games we have left, Darin Green’s 76 3s are the 6th most all time. If he makes four more this season, he’ll join Tim Pickett as the only ‘Nole to make 80+ twice in their FSU career. He’s 11th in career 3s, and his 3-pt% is tied with Toney Douglas for 14th. Jamir Watkins needs two more steals to move in the top-25 for a single season in Tallahassee. His 143 FTs are 12th all time, and he needs eight more to tie Micky Dilliard who made 151 in back-to-back seasons. Jalen Warley needs five assists to move into the career top-25.

Softball

No. 18 Florida State softball is now on a four-game winning streak after sweeping South Dakota State during a Tuesday double-header:

All Sports

Florida State men’s diver David Vargas is headed to the 2024 NCAA Championships:

Vargas joins Peter Varjasi and five FSU relays at the meet in Indianapolis, running from March 27-30. More men’s qualifiers will be announced on Wednesday. After prelims, Vargas trailed the seventh-place diver by just under four points (364.10), which was the NCAA qualifying cutoff for the event. Vargas opened finals by scoring marks of 7.0 on his first two dives. In the fourth round, Vargas scored 7.5’s on his reverse 2 ½ reverse somersault pike, moving up to eighth and just under nine points away from a qualifying spot. Vargas kept the pressure on after adding marks between 7.0-7.5 in the fifth round, pulling to within four points of seventh place. Saving his highest scoring dive for last, Vargas added 68 points after receiving scores of 6.5-7.0 on his front 2 ½ somersault 2 twist pike, jumping to claim seventh place with a score of 740.75. His final round tallied 376.65.

Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton took home his second tournament victory on Tuesday, winning the 2024 Seminole Intercollegiate with an 18th hole birdie putt:

Clanton made a statement at home, which included a second-round 65 where he tied for the second-lowest score ever shot at Seminole Legacy. In Tuesday’s final round, he had to battle with teammate and freshman Tyler Weaver, who shot 10-under (68-69-69) and finished second overall. It became clear at the turn that Clanton would have to battle Weaver on the player leaderboard. Weaver finished his round on the front nine with a 33, which included a run of four consecutive birdies. Clanton finished on the back nine, and with Weaver tied with him atop the leaderboard at 10-under, Clanton hit a solid approach shot on the 18th hole that still made for a difficult 15-footer. Clanton proceeded to read the left break precisely as he celebrated his make, knowing he secured yet another victory.Clanton now has five Top 10 finishes in his last six tournaments played. His other victory was an impressive one – winning the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional last year as a freshman. The Seminoles finished second as a team, shooting 3-over for the day as Ole Miss took home the team title at 13-under. FSU went 8-under, with redshirt senior Cole Anderson aiding the cause after tying for eighth at 1-under (73-71-71).

No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball secured wins vs. No. 15 FAU and FGCU in the FAU Tournament, advancing to 13-0 on the season:

The Noles started the day with a 5-0 victory over the Owls, with all five pairs winning their respective courts 2-0. Raelyn White and Audrey Koenig put on a clinic, holding the Owls to just 10 points in the first set. Koenig and White then finished the duel with a 21-15 victory in the second set. The Seminoles then faced FGCU, which was a continuation of their dominance. Though All-American Maddie Anderson and Skyler Germann were absent, FSU still completed the 5-0 sweep. Redshirt sophomores Makenna Wolfe and Madison Binkley stepped into court five where they defeated the Eagles by six points in both sets. Florida State will travel to Manhattan Beach, California this weekend to participate in the East vs. West Tournament. The Seminoles will play No. 12 Hawaii on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by No. 7 California at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, FSU will face No. 1 UCLA at 12:30 p.m. and then end the weekend by playing No. 6 LMU at 4:00 p.m.

Lawsuits are sports too, right?

BREAKING: New @TheACC court filing in Leon County case reveals @FloridaState has requested from the league information and documents regarding what the ACC knew about the College Playoff Football Committee's decision to exclude FSU. pic.twitter.com/VcXmtMNb73 — Skip Foster (@skipfoster) March 12, 2024

️THE ACC ON TRIAL: Forget just going after John and Chad! FSU is going after ALL THE SWOFFORDS!!! They are naming names and want all the tea! "Yeah, yo mama too!" pic.twitter.com/ePpMomAFs7 — RohanLaw (@RohanLawPC) March 13, 2024