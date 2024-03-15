Football:

The CLIMB is back with Season 4, as FSU turns the page to the upcoming season:

Patrick Payton is maybe FSU’s most vital player heading into 2024.

Patrick Payton, EDGE: All-American edge rusher Jared Verse and his 18 sacks from two seasons with the Seminoles are off to the NFL. Payton, the top option to replace Verse, flirted with the transfer portal before finally deciding to return for another year. He’s a huge boon for a Florida State defense that has to replace a plethora of key pieces, and his ability to get after the quarterback will help alleviate any other issues that might present themselves.

But the answer could also be Darrell Jackson, Jr.

FBS leaders have officially approved the expansion to 14-teams which also means that the ACC and Big 12 have officially relegated themselves to second-class conferences based on revenue distribution.

As we continue our spring positional previews enter another group where you lose two likely NFL Draft picks and yet the overall talent of the position might actually be better than a year ago.

Recruiting:

247Sports updated its top 150 portal rankings and it’s a lot of FSU represented on the list.

Four-star LB Dawson Merritt has FSU in his top ten with visits on deck:

Breaking: 4-star LB @dawsonxmerritt announces his Top 10 schools. He talks favorites, spring trips, official visits and decision timeline: https://t.co/jQ1M50NAP5 pic.twitter.com/hA8a33I9yA — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 13, 2024

Other Sports:

Unfortunately basketball could not get it done vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC tournament; FSU’s season is over.

Women’s Basketball’s season is not over; find out where they’re going and who they’re playing on Selection Sunday:





Join us in the festivities this Sunday!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/KxTHsX0yiw — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 13, 2024

Red hot FSU baseball takes on Notre Dame in the ACC conference player opener:

ACC opener on deck pic.twitter.com/4DhCn7spph — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 14, 2024

Alumni:

Joel Klatt says that Trey Benson is the best running back in the NFL Draft.