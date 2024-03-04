Noles News: Former FSU football stars compete in the combine

Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 commitments:

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

Football

A slow week for the current FSU football team, but not for those members of the 2023 team that moved on. This week, 12 former Florida State players participated in the annual NFL scouting combine to increase their draft stock. The ‘Noles put on a show with their speed, physicality, and maturity.

Florida State was FAST FAST this year



It’s not even skinny dudes running these times either. They got physical specimens running 4.3x pic.twitter.com/B5hbqxi2l9 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) March 2, 2024

“Florida State helped me from the time I got there until the time I left. It made me who I am.” @KalenDeloach #NoleFamily | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/ByK4qLbKus — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 29, 2024

Johnny Wilson with an 84.5” wingspan.



Longest ever recorded by a wide receiver.



Alien. pic.twitter.com/d5gQAaJuKv — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) March 2, 2024

Baseball

The ‘Noles just keep on winning. Fresh off a 4-0 week, Florida State went undefeated in the four games they played this week. Conner Whittaker, Jamie Arnold, and Brennan Armstrong pitched tremendously to keep the perfect 10-0 record intact. James Tibbs recorded his sixth home run in ten games this weekend as the Seminoles continue to rake. Up next are two mid-week games against FGCU before New Orleans comes to town for a three-game set.

Here are some insights on the start:

Can I copy and paste what I wrote about Jamie Arnold last weekend? The Tampa native pitched another gem on Saturday afternoon en route to 6 IP, 7 K, 0 BB, 0 ER day for the first Seminole victory of the weekend. The recipe has been clear for Arnold to start the year. He attacks hitters and does not mind filling up the strike zone. He will battle out of jams and feel comfortable on the mound with runners on base. Most of all, he will play with emotion and throw with intensity on every pitch. The formula worked yesterday, as Arnold threw around 80 pitches as he did against WCU, allowed runners to get on base but did not break, and led FSU to victory. He has now gone 17 innings without allowing an earned run to start the year; it’s just an incredible number. Arnold set the pace for FSU for the weekend with his day on the mound and may be Florida State’s best arm right now.

Cue the home run clip - again



Ferrer with light tower power over the Green Monster!



B7 | WMU 2, FSU 6 pic.twitter.com/AKgp0lSmpf — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 3, 2024

Ox gonna Ox



Comes in with 2 on, no outs and gets out of the jam



B6 | WMU 2, FSU 5 pic.twitter.com/cqriDGQ8vp — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 3, 2024

Softball

This past week was an odd one for FSU softball. They expected to play in Eugene, Oregon but were forced to cancel and stay in Tallahassee due to the weather. The backstage staff scrambled to find a game for the Seminoles to play and found one last minute against Jacksonville. Lonni Alameda’s group went down early on and could not battle back, losing 6-5.

Basketball

Another 1-1 week for Florida State as the ‘Noles outlasted NC State at home after a 9 P.M. tip before losing on the road to second to last place Georgia Tech. The loss to GT severely hurt the Seminole's chances at a double-bye in the ACC tournament and felt like one of the low moments of the season.

Matt Minnick went in depth in a recent article on the future of the team:

Unfortunately, leadership and consistent effort has been an issue from the start. Leonard Hamilton himself said that this team has a tendency to play less intense on defense when shots aren’t falling. And while this seemed to be fixed in January when FSU played top 35 basketball for the entire month, lazy and selfish defensive efforts reared their ugly head in abysmal performances against teams like UVA, Louisville, and Georgia Tech in February and March. If you add wins against UVA, last-in-the-league Louisville, and say Lipscomb in the non-con, you are looking at a squad that’s 18-11 and fighting for a bubble spot with wins against Pittsburgh and Miami. The margins between success and failure are close in college hoops and this team simply didn’t take every game, or even every half seriously.

Related Florida State defeats NC State at home behind incredible offensive performance

Florida State women’s basketball also went 1-1 on the week and dropped an opportunity to improve their seeding against Louisville before beating Clemson in an overtime thriller on senior day Sunday.

From Prince Akeem Joffer after the loss Thursday night:

The cold, hard truth is this: Florida State cannot beat good teams when they are shooting poorly. They don’t necessarily have to shoot great to beat good teams (although they probably do have to shoot great to beat elite teams) but they can’t be terrible. FSU came into tonight fourth in the ACC in shooting from behind the arc at 33.3%. Tonight they shot 2-20 from behind the arc. While this loss is far from a killer on the NCAA resume it does end any hope the Noles had of finishing in the top four of the ACC and securing the double-bye in the ACC Tournament. Florida State had won 6 of 7 coming into this game and this loss, while disappointing, doesn’t really change the overall upward trajectory that the Seminoles have established. However, the Noles need to finish strong. Losing to lowly Clemson to close out the season would not be the way FSU wants to enter the postseason.