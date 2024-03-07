Football:

Mike Norvell climbed from 21st to tenth overall in Bruce Feldman’s annual coach rankings for the TheAthletic.

Another really, really good offensive mind. I think the Seminoles got hosed last year by the College Football Playoff committee, but their 13-1 season showed Norvell has built the program back into a powerhouse. Remember, FSU had gone 18-20 in the three years before he arrived. The place was reeling for a few years before he got it going again. In the past seven years, the 42-year-old Norvell has posted four 10-plus winning seasons. In his fourth year at Memphis, he went 12-1; in his fourth year at FSU, he went 13-1.

ESPN says that talks between Mike Norvell and Alabama got fairly serious and that FSU would’ve pursued Lane Kiffin if he made the move; I’m very grateful he didn’t.

FSU’s wide receiver room is going through big changes after the departure of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson to the NFL but what they lack in experience they make up for in speed.

Stark difference in established talent between last year’s QB Power Rankings and this year’s QB Power Rankings.

At least one writer is banking on the DJ Uiagalelei and Hykeem Williams connection going rather well in 2024.

Others receiving votes: DJ Uiagalelei and Hykeem Williams (Florida State), Grayson McCall and KC Concepcion (NC State), Miller Moss and Zachariah Branch (USC)

Congratulations to Darrick Yray; he’s been a valued addition to Florida State since joining the staff after leaving Oregon State:

Appreciate the group I work with everyday, this is a staff award and a reflection of everyone’s hard work. https://t.co/JwlcZHZpok — Darrick Yray (@dyray22) March 6, 2024

Recruiting:

Another Miami Central Rocket has been offered by Florida State:

After naming FSU his leader two On3 recruiting analysts have made their version of ‘crystal ball’ predictions to land four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover.

Five-star 2025 WR Kaliq Lockett is expected to be on FSU’s campus this weekend.

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball faces the winner of Wake Forest and Virginia tonight at 7:30PM:

It’s only fitting that FSU would get to 11-0; also the best start since 11’s last season (2019):

Alumni:

Brian Burns has been hit with the non-exclusive free agent tag, that means that if a NFL franchise wants to sign the 25-year old premier edge rusher they’ll have to give up two first round draft picks to do so: