Recruiting

When the Florida State Seminoles host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes this weekend, it’ll be the biggest recruiting showcase for the Noles since Labor Day weekend vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

We have all the latest developments in the most recent recruiting chat:

This week, Florida State has been actively sending out new offers:

Football

It’s Miami week.

Mike Norvell was very pleased with FSU’s offense on Tuesday, but the same can’t be said for the other side of the ball.

Jordan Travis is back, but how healthy will he be Saturday afternoon?

FSU will need JT close to 100% because the Canes have seemingly found something in QB Tyler Van Dyke:

Since halftime of the UNC game, Tyler Van Dyke has 1,140 passing yards, 11 TDs and 2 turnovers.



In D’Eriq King’s previous seven games, he had 1,622 pass yards, 12 TDs and 8 turnovers.



That’s not a knock on King. Van Dyke is just playing insanely well. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 9, 2021

Peter Warrick is the definition of legend:

Time to renew season tickets:

Bobby Bowden left his mark on and off the field:

Under Manny Diaz & Mark Richt, every Miami staff meeting begins with a devotional. Can be religious, can be motivational, but always a reminder that there's something out there bigger than football.



Why?



Because that's what they learned to do from Bobby Bowden.



That's respect. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 8, 2021

Thoughts?

New @CFBPlayoff rankings:



1-Georgia

2-Bama

3-Oregon

4-Ohio St

5-Cincinnati

6-Michigan

7-Mich St

8-OU

9-Notre Dame

10-Okla St

11-Texas A&M

12-Wake

13-Baylor

14-BYU

15-Ole Miss

16-NC St

17-Auburn

18-Wisconsin

19-Purdue

20-Iowa

21-Pitt

22-San Diego St

23-UTSA

24-Utah

25-Arkansas — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2021

Basketball

The season kicks off tonight and the students with an impressive showing already:

The student section has sold out for tomorrow night’s @FSUHoops season opener! #PackTheTuck pic.twitter.com/U3DreGeXro — Florida State Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) November 9, 2021

The best two minds on the FSU hoops beat, Michael Rogner and Matt Minnick, are out with their latest podcast just in time for the opener:

CY is broadcasting his program on social media again:

#NEWBLOODS-NEWSFLASH!

Florida State averages 24.8 wins per season in the last 5 seasons with a school record 29 wins coming during the 2019 season. The Seminoles have won at least 23 games in 4 of the last 5 seasons .....as the young thundercats would say....NO CAP — Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) November 9, 2021

NFL Noles

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns continues to shine:

The reaction from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was dirty/disgusting:

Haasan Reddick did not hold back on Mac Jones' "dirty" play on Brian Burns and the "egregious" call the officials missed.



Here's his full comments and the field-level video of the play #Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/7cONbiWDJt — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) November 8, 2021

Women’s Sports

Get your tickets now to watch the top-seeded Lady Noles:

Wanting to attend this Friday's first-round game? Get your tickets now! #OneTribe



South Alabama

⏰: 6:00 PM

: Seminole Soccer Complex

: First 100 students free

: https://t.co/1s9q8rQsKJ pic.twitter.com/3Fv2vcb6lx — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2021

Clara Robbins had an incredible goal Sunday afternoon leading to her second straight ACC Champ Game MVP and recognition from SportsCenter:

Clara becomes the third Seminole to crack the #SCTop10 this season! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/yXIQvLosuN — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 8, 2021

Behind the scenes:

No. 1 national seed

Back-to-back ACC Champions



Strictly business for @FSUSoccer.



All Access: The ACC Life | Tonight at 7 PM ET pic.twitter.com/6batxUIbzI — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 8, 2021

The early bird gets the worm...or something:

Get up early and get better!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/MmIPsI2wGG — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2021

Prince is back with his women’s hoops preview:

Coach Sue’s squad won their opener in her return to the sideline:

Volleyball took care of UNF, as well:

‼️NOLES WIN‼️



Noles go on a 7-2 run to end Set 4 and to take the match. We'll be back on Sunday against Syracuse.#URStrong pic.twitter.com/Mhaq7kbuM3 — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 10, 2021

Miscellaneous

Former Seminole standouts Vincent Norrman and John Pak earned guaranteed starts at Korn Ferry Q-School this past week:

‼️ ‼️Former Seminole stars Vincent Norrman (T-2nd) and John Pak (T-39th) both earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 by placing Top 40 at Q-School finals! Very proud of both of these young men! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/lWdSzNCpop — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, in Dubai a current Nole stood out: