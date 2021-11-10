 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Can Florida State upset Miami?

Major ramifications.

By Josh Pick
Miami v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Recruiting

When the Florida State Seminoles host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes this weekend, it’ll be the biggest recruiting showcase for the Noles since Labor Day weekend vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

We have all the latest developments in the most recent recruiting chat:

This week, Florida State has been actively sending out new offers:

Football

It’s Miami week.

Mike Norvell was very pleased with FSU’s offense on Tuesday, but the same can’t be said for the other side of the ball.

Jordan Travis is back, but how healthy will he be Saturday afternoon?

FSU will need JT close to 100% because the Canes have seemingly found something in QB Tyler Van Dyke:

Peter Warrick is the definition of legend:

Time to renew season tickets:

Bobby Bowden left his mark on and off the field:

Basketball

The season kicks off tonight and the students with an impressive showing already:

The best two minds on the FSU hoops beat, Michael Rogner and Matt Minnick, are out with their latest podcast just in time for the opener:

CY is broadcasting his program on social media again:

NFL Noles

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns continues to shine:

The reaction from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was dirty/disgusting:

Women’s Sports

Get your tickets now to watch the top-seeded Lady Noles:

Clara Robbins had an incredible goal Sunday afternoon leading to her second straight ACC Champ Game MVP and recognition from SportsCenter:

Behind the scenes:

The early bird gets the worm...or something:

Prince is back with his women’s hoops preview:

Coach Sue’s squad won their opener in her return to the sideline:

Volleyball took care of UNF, as well:

Miscellaneous

Former Seminole standouts Vincent Norrman and John Pak earned guaranteed starts at Korn Ferry Q-School this past week:

Meanwhile, in Dubai a current Nole stood out:

