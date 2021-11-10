Recruiting
When the Florida State Seminoles host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes this weekend, it’ll be the biggest recruiting showcase for the Noles since Labor Day weekend vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
We have all the latest developments in the most recent recruiting chat:
This week, Florida State has been actively sending out new offers:
Football
It’s Miami week.
Mike Norvell was very pleased with FSU’s offense on Tuesday, but the same can’t be said for the other side of the ball.
Jordan Travis is back, but how healthy will he be Saturday afternoon?
FSU will need JT close to 100% because the Canes have seemingly found something in QB Tyler Van Dyke:
Since halftime of the UNC game, Tyler Van Dyke has 1,140 passing yards, 11 TDs and 2 turnovers.— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 9, 2021
In D’Eriq King’s previous seven games, he had 1,622 pass yards, 12 TDs and 8 turnovers.
That’s not a knock on King. Van Dyke is just playing insanely well.
Peter Warrick is the definition of legend:
November 9, 2021
Bobby Bowden left his mark on and off the field:
Under Manny Diaz & Mark Richt, every Miami staff meeting begins with a devotional. Can be religious, can be motivational, but always a reminder that there's something out there bigger than football.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 8, 2021
Why?
Because that's what they learned to do from Bobby Bowden.
That's respect.
Thoughts?
New @CFBPlayoff rankings:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2021
1-Georgia
2-Bama
3-Oregon
4-Ohio St
5-Cincinnati
6-Michigan
7-Mich St
8-OU
9-Notre Dame
10-Okla St
11-Texas A&M
12-Wake
13-Baylor
14-BYU
15-Ole Miss
16-NC St
17-Auburn
18-Wisconsin
19-Purdue
20-Iowa
21-Pitt
22-San Diego St
23-UTSA
24-Utah
25-Arkansas
Basketball
The season kicks off tonight and the students with an impressive showing already:
The student section has sold out for tomorrow night’s @FSUHoops season opener! #PackTheTuck pic.twitter.com/U3DreGeXro— Florida State Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) November 9, 2021
The best two minds on the FSU hoops beat, Michael Rogner and Matt Minnick, are out with their latest podcast just in time for the opener:
CY is broadcasting his program on social media again:
#NEWBLOODS-NEWSFLASH!— Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) November 9, 2021
Florida State averages 24.8 wins per season in the last 5 seasons with a school record 29 wins coming during the 2019 season. The Seminoles have won at least 23 games in 4 of the last 5 seasons .....as the young thundercats would say....NO CAP
NFL Noles
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns continues to shine:
He’s a bad man @Fire_Burns99 #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 7, 2021
: CBSpic.twitter.com/bz3Zku1KQD
The reaction from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was dirty/disgusting:
Haasan Reddick did not hold back on Mac Jones' "dirty" play on Brian Burns and the "egregious" call the officials missed.— Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) November 8, 2021
Here's his full comments and the field-level video of the play #Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/7cONbiWDJt
Women’s Sports
Get your tickets now to watch the top-seeded Lady Noles:
Wanting to attend this Friday's first-round game? Get your tickets now! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 9, 2021
South Alabama
⏰: 6:00 PM
: Seminole Soccer Complex
: First 100 students free
: https://t.co/1s9q8rQsKJ pic.twitter.com/3Fv2vcb6lx
Clara Robbins had an incredible goal Sunday afternoon leading to her second straight ACC Champ Game MVP and recognition from SportsCenter:
Clara becomes the third Seminole to crack the #SCTop10 this season! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/yXIQvLosuN— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 8, 2021
Behind the scenes:
No. 1 national seed— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 8, 2021
Back-to-back ACC Champions
Strictly business for @FSUSoccer.
All Access: The ACC Life | Tonight at 7 PM ET pic.twitter.com/6batxUIbzI
The early bird gets the worm...or something:
Get up early and get better!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/MmIPsI2wGG— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 9, 2021
Prince is back with his women’s hoops preview:
Coach Sue’s squad won their opener in her return to the sideline:
1️⃣-0️⃣ ✅#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/81wFETsgbk— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 10, 2021
Volleyball took care of UNF, as well:
‼️NOLES WIN‼️— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 10, 2021
Noles go on a 7-2 run to end Set 4 and to take the match. We'll be back on Sunday against Syracuse.#URStrong pic.twitter.com/Mhaq7kbuM3
Miscellaneous
Several events to attend this week!#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/ZnhY87OYCc— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 8, 2021
Former Seminole standouts Vincent Norrman and John Pak earned guaranteed starts at Korn Ferry Q-School this past week:
‼️ ‼️Former Seminole stars Vincent Norrman (T-2nd) and John Pak (T-39th) both earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 by placing Top 40 at Q-School finals! Very proud of both of these young men! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/lWdSzNCpop— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) November 8, 2021
Meanwhile, in Dubai a current Nole stood out:
We are so proud of #Seminole Michael Sakane for his play at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship this week! T-5th against a very strong field in Dubai! #GoNoles https://t.co/fvcjdAauAe— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) November 6, 2021
