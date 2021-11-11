Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor List for Miami vs. FSU

The Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes this Saturday at 3:30pm EST, but the Fighting Fake Recruiting Momentums won’t be the only visitors to Tallahassee. Mike Norvell and Co. are set to host several important official visitors, and a plethora of big name unofficial visitors, setting up the biggest recruiting event in Tallahassee since the Notre Dame Fighting Irish game Labor Day weekend.

Below is a list of visitors, which we’ll update throughout the next few days as we confirm with each prospect. Check the latest Official Recruiting Thread for more updates and discussion.

Official Visitors

Kaytron Allen

Allen, who attends IMG Academy, is a 4-star running back committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Florida State has pushed for him in the past, but never seemed to gain traction.

Jovantae Barnes

Barnes is a 4-star RB with all the makings of a feature back, and FSU will finally get the opportunity to host the 6’0”, 190 pound dynamo this weekend. Though he plays high school football out west, Barnes has family in Florida and loved what he saw from FSU during his last time on campus. FSU will need to absolutely crush the visit for any hope of beating Oklahoma, who’ll host Barnes the following weekend. Alabama and the USC Trojans are also in the mix for Barnes.

Camden Brown

Brown is a newer name on FSU’s wide receiver board, but an important one. Currently committed to Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh Panthers, the 6’3”, 190 pound Brown would fulfill FSU’s desire to add a larger WR to the class. Brown is the quintessential WR recruit who in years past has left the state of Florida for a “lesser” program, only to torment the ‘Noles on the field. There’s a good chance more teams will enter the mix for the underrated 3-star from St. Thomas Aquinas, so FSU will likely push to get Brown back on campus in December for an unofficial visit.

Kiyaunta Goodwin

Goodwin, a 5-star offensive tackle from Charlestown, Indiana is currently committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. It’s highly doubtful that FSU’s in the mix, but it’s always nice to get talented kids on campus.

Marvin Jones, Jr.

One of the most important and talented uncommitted prospects left atop Florida State’s recruiting board, 4-star DE Marvin Jones, Jr. will make his way to Tallahassee and surely have the red carpet rolled out for him and his family. Jones, Jr. is an incredibly important recruit for FSU this cycle, as landing a commitment from the 6’5”, 245 pound legacy would send signals that FSU’s staff can win battles for top talent down the stretch. FSU is in a significant battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners for Jones, Jr. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami (FL) Hurricanes have seemingly faded, while the Georgia Bulldogs are a dark horse to monitor.

DeCarlos Nicholson

Nicholson is the consensus No. 1 corner in the JUCO ranks and has excellent size at 6’3”, 200 pounds. He committed to Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Wildcats following his official visit to Lexington two months ago, but the fact Nicholson kept and intends to follow through on his FSU official visit speaks volumes. The staff is high on the Mississippi Gulf Coast product and will push hard for a flip. It won’t be easy, though, as Nicholson visited the Ole Miss Rebels recently and is supposed to check out the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the Early Signing Period, as well.

Kamari Wilson

Wilson, who attends IMG Academy is the No. 1 safety in America. The 6’0 200 pound heat-seeking missile is thought to favor Georgia and the Texas A&M Aggies, but it’s still nice to get him on campus.

Unofficial Visitor List

2022 all-everything Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

2022 QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

2022 RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

2022 WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

2022 OT Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

2022 OL/DL Tae Woody (FSU commit)

2022 DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

2022 DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

2022 LB Omar Graham, Jr. (FSU commit)

2022 DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

2022 LB Shemar James

2022 LB Wesley Bissainthe

2022 DB Earl Little, Jr.

2022 DE Nyjalik Kelly

2022 DT Tyre West (UGA commit)

2023 QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

2023 WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

2023 WR Jalen Brown

2023 WR Hykeem Williams

2023 WR Bryson Rodgers

2023 WR Tyler Williams

2023 WR Raymond Cottrell

2023 TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

2023 TE Ethan Davis

2023 OT Johnny Williams IV

2023 OL Vysen Lang

2023 DE Lamont Green, Jr. (FSU commit)

2023 DL Rueben Bain

2023 DL Derrick LeBlanc

2023 DB Cedrick Hawkins

2024 ATH Kam Davis (FSU commit)

2024 ATH Jaiden Jones

2024 RB Stacy Gage

2024 WR Debron Gatling

2024 WR Mazeo Bennett

2024 TE Landen Thomas

2024 DE/LB Jonathan Echols

2024 LB Zavier Hamilton

2024 DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

We’ll continue to update this as new names emerge.