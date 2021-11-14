FSU makes final 5 for legacy product

Blue-chip defensive end and FSU legacy Marvin Jones Jr. has cut down his potential schools to his final contenders.p

Florida State Seminoles football, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners, made the final five for the four-star prospect.

The Class of 2022 prospect attends American Heritage High School and has a 98 rating (high 4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 37th best player in his class (No. 3 best WDE and 8th best player in Florida).

His top ten, released in January, had also included the Florida Gators, Jackson State Tigers, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and West Virginia Mountaineers.

The news is just the latest in positive developments for Seminoles recruiting — on Sunday, Florida State secured a commitment from transfer offensive lineman Bless Harris, a former UCF commit, following FSU’s dramatic win over Miami.