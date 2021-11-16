Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles beat Manny Diaz’s Miami Hurricanes in dramatic fashion Saturday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, and the game did more than change the win/loss column for both programs—it had massive recruiting implications, as well.

The Three Stars are back and reveling in Miami’s misery! This Florida State of Recruiting podcast is PACKED with info, including:

Thoughts from the guys on the Miami victory

A detailed breakdown on each 2022 official visitor, based on the TimScribble Tiered System of Likelihood to Commit to FSU (TM)

A comprehensive rundown on unofficial visitors from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 classes, and names you need to know (you don’t want to miss this!)

A look into the future and what December could bring

Tim gets to show more love to Travis Hunter and Chris Parson. David gets feisty and speaks in absolutes (a rarity!) andJosh drops more nuggets than Chick-fil-A. It’s all here, and it’s 100% free (disclaimer: the waffle fries are extra).

