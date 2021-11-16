Football:

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles on his list of teams of the week after knocking off Manny Diaz’s Miami Hurricanes Saturday in Tallahassee:

Florida State’s depth chart for the 11th game of the season has been released (man time flies); no major changes are present.

Just rack up the accolades for Georgia Bulldogs transfer Jermaine Johnson:

FSU has some good young players in the secondary; Omarion Cooper might end up the being out of all of them currently on campus.

Vegas currently sees the Boston College Eagles winning a 28-26 type of game.

It’s not hard to play hard when your coach believes in you the way Kenny Dillingham does.

Miami AD Blake James is out and a new AD usually means a new coach.

The focus is on BC this week but the game against the Florida Gators looms large and it’s likely that FSU will get Emory Jones when it happens.

The last time FSU played Florida at noon at Florida was in 2013.

Recruiting:

Big time help is on the way for the offensive tackle position.

This recruiting weekend is going to pay dividends over multiple classes.

Other Sports:

No. 17 in the AP Poll; No. 1 in the hearts of the Tallahassee faithful:

Checking in at 1️⃣7️⃣ in this week’s AP Poll #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/bsrx83S21t — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 15, 2021

Click this link and vote for Gabby Carle.

Alumni:

What’s the common denominator?

Better Together.



The Clippers have the top three @NBA trios by net rating. pic.twitter.com/mH6LyhZ0r6 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 15, 2021