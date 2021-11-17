Noles News: Can Florida State land a top 10 recruiting class?

Recruiting
We’ve got a brand new pod for you with reactions for the visitors to Florida State’s win over Miami:
And we’re giving more thoughts and answering questions in the latest recruiting chat:
Football
This is such a cool tradition:
Kaitlyn Sikes, a 4th year flute player from Valdosta, Georgia studying criminology, caught Coach Norvell’s hat after the game. Thanks @Coach_Norvell for this gesture and congratulations on a HUGE rivalry win for you and @FSUFootball. #MCATDT #Noles pic.twitter.com/vLizNFOPEa— Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) November 14, 2021
Georgia Bulldogs DE transfer Jermaine Johnson continues to improve his NFL Draft stock:
.@FSUFootball EDGE Jermaine Johnson (@ii_jermaine) is almost 6’5” and 255 lbs with 34 1/8 inch arms AND those feet. Now has 10.5 sacks on the season. Johnson’s decision to leave Georgia in search of an expanded role is going to pay big dividends on draft day. https://t.co/o9UhwjSb5b pic.twitter.com/2UMp7SvG9d— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 15, 2021
In the 66-game history of the FSU/Miami series, no player has had more TFLs in a game than @ii_jermaine #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/dnS3WvMUIL— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 15, 2021
Johnson’s stellar play vs. Miami (FL) led to another award:
ANOTHER honor for @ii_jermaine as he is named the @BednarikAward Player of the Week#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/imdMmA7knM— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 16, 2021
Haha. This is priceless. #VanSpike
“…. Therefore the ball game is over” @FSUFootball#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/rPAfkEFRE0— Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) November 16, 2021
These are enjoyable, but they bang even more after a rivalry win:
Get ready to go behind the scenes of the win over Miami.— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 16, 2021
The latest presented by @SeminoleBooster drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HnyIxtolvt
Coach Norvell was on the ACC Network’s PACKER and DURHAM show recently and discussed his team’s resolve:
.@FSUFootball coach Mike Norvell applauds his team's will to compete despite an 0-4 start.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 15, 2021
"They deserve so much credit for the choice that they were willing to make. I think that showed up in how we've responded throughout the season." pic.twitter.com/UX2NNId2CU
Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles now prepare for the Boston College Eagles:
Interesting stat—I think Hafley’s impressive:
Boston College has allowed the fewest completions in the country.— Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 16, 2021
Jeff Hafley on the secondary: "I think they’re playing with confidence. They’re finishing on the ball violently. They’re in the right spots."
Presented without comment...
What do you think of this week's ACC Power Rankings? @MarkPacker @WesDurham #PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/f1nbR8FjRQ— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 16, 2021
What do y’all think about this—should any other teams be in the mix?
Programs that have played for a natty since 2005:— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 16, 2021
Okla
USC
Texas
Florida
Bama
LSU
ND
FSU
Auburn
Ohio St
Oregon
Clemson
UGA
What other programs actually have a realistic chance to win one in the next 15? I’d say A&M, Michigan and… that’s it? Penn State maybe? Washington? https://t.co/7G8dFLPrKR
Will Jimbo Fisher stick with the Texas A&M Aggies, or will he finally bail for a reunion with the LSU Tigers?
Jimbo Fisher is fed up with the rumors…— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 15, 2021
He’s staying as Texas A&M’s Head Coach pic.twitter.com/tGVsLDGaoV
Basketball
The student section showing up again:
The student section has sold out for tomorrow night’s @FSUHoops matchup vs. Tulane #GoNoles #PackTheTuck pic.twitter.com/tXzFzN0ArJ— Florida State Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) November 16, 2021
Don’t miss your opportunity to snag this year’s team poster tomorrow before we take on Tulane at 8pm‼️— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 16, 2021
: https://t.co/UrHeiwX8TY#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/xR1ugDzQSY
NFL Noles
Baseball
Florida State LHP Parker Messick has one of the most impressive changeups in the 2022 class. He backs that up with two distinct breaking balls and a sneaky heater at the top of the zone. He's a scout favorite for this year's MLB Draft. https://t.co/AvxubG2YfD— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) November 15, 2021
Back-to-back!— MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2021
For the 2nd straight year, Kevin Cash is the AL Manager of the Year! pic.twitter.com/vosUQIMuY6
Women’s Sports
It’s great to have Coach Sue look:
A really great piece by the @NCAA on the return of @CoachSueFSU #NoleFAM https://t.co/PUCEspjk11— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 12, 2021
Chris Poole continues to do great work with the women’s volleyball team:
— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 15, 2021
We've moved up to 11th! #URStrong pic.twitter.com/qGOPgNFciq
Congrats to Emma:
.@ClothierEmma has been named the ACC Player of the Week! #URStrong— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 16, 2021
Mark Krikorian’s Lady Noles are back on the pitch against SMU this weekend:
Let’s keep the Plex rocking for round 2️⃣! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 15, 2021
SMU
⏰: 5:00 pm
: Friday, November 19
: Seminole Soccer Complex
: https://t.co/1s9q8rQsKJ pic.twitter.com/e8Z5EiAw5h
Miscellaneous
Exciting week for Seminoles athletics!@FSU_Track is hosting NCAA XC Championships on Saturday ⤵️#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/dhYeAe0NRR— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 15, 2021
Words of wisdom from Coach YAC:
JUST A NOTE FROM COACH YAC!!! pic.twitter.com/3tafnUtxrZ— DAVID JOHNSON (@CoachYACJohnson) November 15, 2021
Loading comments...