Noles News: Can Florida State land a top 10 recruiting class?

Norvell & Co. are making moves.

By Josh Pick

Recruiting

We’ve got a brand new pod for you with reactions for the visitors to Florida State’s win over Miami:

And we’re giving more thoughts and answering questions in the latest recruiting chat:

Football

This is such a cool tradition:

Georgia Bulldogs DE transfer Jermaine Johnson continues to improve his NFL Draft stock:

Johnson’s stellar play vs. Miami (FL) led to another award:

Haha. This is priceless. #VanSpike

These are enjoyable, but they bang even more after a rivalry win:

Coach Norvell was on the ACC Network’s PACKER and DURHAM show recently and discussed his team’s resolve:

Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles now prepare for the Boston College Eagles:

Interesting stat—I think Hafley’s impressive:

Presented without comment...

What do y’all think about this—should any other teams be in the mix?

Will Jimbo Fisher stick with the Texas A&M Aggies, or will he finally bail for a reunion with the LSU Tigers?

Basketball

The student section showing up again:

NFL Noles

Baseball

Women’s Sports

It’s great to have Coach Sue look:

Chris Poole continues to do great work with the women’s volleyball team:

Congrats to Emma:

Mark Krikorian’s Lady Noles are back on the pitch against SMU this weekend:

Miscellaneous

Words of wisdom from Coach YAC:

