Noles News: Can Florida State land a top 10 recruiting class?

Recruiting

We’ve got a brand new pod for you with reactions for the visitors to Florida State’s win over Miami:

And we’re giving more thoughts and answering questions in the latest recruiting chat:

Football

This is such a cool tradition:

Kaitlyn Sikes, a 4th year flute player from Valdosta, Georgia studying criminology, caught Coach Norvell’s hat after the game. Thanks @Coach_Norvell for this gesture and congratulations on a HUGE rivalry win for you and @FSUFootball. #MCATDT #Noles pic.twitter.com/vLizNFOPEa — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) November 14, 2021

Georgia Bulldogs DE transfer Jermaine Johnson continues to improve his NFL Draft stock:

.@FSUFootball EDGE Jermaine Johnson (@ii_jermaine) is almost 6’5” and 255 lbs with 34 1/8 inch arms AND those feet. Now has 10.5 sacks on the season. Johnson’s decision to leave Georgia in search of an expanded role is going to pay big dividends on draft day. https://t.co/o9UhwjSb5b pic.twitter.com/2UMp7SvG9d — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 15, 2021

In the 66-game history of the FSU/Miami series, no player has had more TFLs in a game than @ii_jermaine #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/dnS3WvMUIL — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 15, 2021

Johnson’s stellar play vs. Miami (FL) led to another award:

Haha. This is priceless. #VanSpike

These are enjoyable, but they bang even more after a rivalry win:

Get ready to go behind the scenes of the win over Miami.



The latest presented by @SeminoleBooster drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HnyIxtolvt — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 16, 2021

Coach Norvell was on the ACC Network’s PACKER and DURHAM show recently and discussed his team’s resolve:

.@FSUFootball coach Mike Norvell applauds his team's will to compete despite an 0-4 start.



"They deserve so much credit for the choice that they were willing to make. I think that showed up in how we've responded throughout the season." pic.twitter.com/UX2NNId2CU — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 15, 2021

Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles now prepare for the Boston College Eagles:

Interesting stat—I think Hafley’s impressive:

Boston College has allowed the fewest completions in the country.



Jeff Hafley on the secondary: "I think they’re playing with confidence. They’re finishing on the ball violently. They’re in the right spots." — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 16, 2021

Presented without comment...

What do y’all think about this—should any other teams be in the mix?

Programs that have played for a natty since 2005:

Okla

USC

Texas

Florida

Bama

LSU

ND

FSU

Auburn

Ohio St

Oregon

Clemson

UGA



What other programs actually have a realistic chance to win one in the next 15? I’d say A&M, Michigan and… that’s it? Penn State maybe? Washington? https://t.co/7G8dFLPrKR — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 16, 2021

Will Jimbo Fisher stick with the Texas A&M Aggies, or will he finally bail for a reunion with the LSU Tigers?

Jimbo Fisher is fed up with the rumors…



He’s staying as Texas A&M’s Head Coach pic.twitter.com/tGVsLDGaoV — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 15, 2021

Basketball

The student section showing up again:

The student section has sold out for tomorrow night’s @FSUHoops matchup vs. Tulane #GoNoles #PackTheTuck pic.twitter.com/tXzFzN0ArJ — Florida State Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) November 16, 2021

Don’t miss your opportunity to snag this year’s team poster tomorrow before we take on Tulane at 8pm‼️



: https://t.co/UrHeiwX8TY#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/xR1ugDzQSY — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 16, 2021

NFL Noles

Baseball

Florida State LHP Parker Messick has one of the most impressive changeups in the 2022 class. He backs that up with two distinct breaking balls and a sneaky heater at the top of the zone. He's a scout favorite for this year's MLB Draft. https://t.co/AvxubG2YfD — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) November 15, 2021

Back-to-back!



For the 2nd straight year, Kevin Cash is the AL Manager of the Year! pic.twitter.com/vosUQIMuY6 — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2021

Women’s Sports

It’s great to have Coach Sue look:

Chris Poole continues to do great work with the women’s volleyball team:

Congrats to Emma:

.@ClothierEmma has been named the ACC Player of the Week! #URStrong — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 16, 2021

Mark Krikorian’s Lady Noles are back on the pitch against SMU this weekend:

Let’s keep the Plex rocking for round 2️⃣! #OneTribe



SMU

⏰: 5:00 pm

: Friday, November 19

: Seminole Soccer Complex

: https://t.co/1s9q8rQsKJ pic.twitter.com/e8Z5EiAw5h — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 15, 2021

Miscellaneous

Words of wisdom from Coach YAC: