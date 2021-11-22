Noles News: Welcome to FSU vs. Florida week

FLORIDA STATE — Another exciting weekend developed for the Seminoles on the road, at home, and in the classroom. Long time arch-rival the Florida Gators fired their head football coach Dan Mullen after an embarrassing loss to Mizzou, meanwhile, FSU football and men’s basketball went on the road to bring home W’s back to Tallahassee.

Here is the full weekend recap:

Football

The Seminoles went on the road this past Saturday to take on the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill. After a dominating first-half performance, the ‘Noles found themselves battling to hang on to their 26-23 lead late in the fourth but ultimately managed to thwart the Eagle’s best attempt at a comeback.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller earned the honors to “smash the rock” following a staunch outing by the defense:

Defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Kier Thomas got their feet wet in some of that beautiful Boston horticulture Alumni Stadium had to offer (Warning: NSFW audio.)

JJ and KT with the sod. pic.twitter.com/fFKEG5WTue — MadNole (@Madnole2) November 20, 2021

Defensive end Marcus Cushnie was recognized for his academics earning CoSIDA Academic All-District honors:

Quarterback Jordan Travis had another stellar performance earning a passer rating of 150 going 20-34 for 251 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The Seminoles are set to take on the Florida Gators this upcoming Saturday in Gainesville at 12:00 p.m. and you can catch the game either in The Swamp or on ESPN.

Recruiting

The firing of Florida head coach Dan Mullen should ruffle some feathers and shake some trees. That paired with recent victories over the Miami Hurricanes, Boston College, and hopefully the Florida Gators this weekend should bring some more positive buzz on the recruiting trail for FSU. Talk about it, read about it, BE ABOUT IT, and check out what Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting experts have to say in their latest recruiting thread:

Commitment soon … y’all stay tuned #AGTG GOD GOT ME — Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) November 21, 2021

Men’s Basketball

Men's basketball cruised past Loyola Marymount on Sunday 73-45 in Jacksonville, FL after a sluggish start offensively. Head coach Leonard Hamilton prioritized getting newcomers the ball as freshman guard Matthew Cleveland was the leading scorer with 13 points on the day. The full game recap can be found below:

All Sports

Top-ranked women’s soccer advanced to the Elite Eight after beating No. 19 Pepperdine at home, 1-0:

Jody Brown showing off that speed once again!!! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/k0lgfTOPOr — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 21, 2021

Women’s basketball secured themselves a victory as well against the Grambling State Tigers, 76-53:

Senior day is this week for the women’s volleyball team and before you stuff your face, go ahead and check out their matchup this Wednesday at 3 p.m. against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish: