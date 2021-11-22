Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football team has been better on the field recently, and it’s paying dividends off the field (in recruiting), as well, this time with legacy offensive lineman Julian Armella including the Noles in his top four schools, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and LSU Tigers:

Top 4 ! Call God pic.twitter.com/UbIymvHpOD — Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) November 22, 2021

Armella, who stands 6’6 295 pounds, has the versatility to play both tackle and guard. He’s a recruit that Florida State fans, led by a certain hype train conductor (NoleThruandThru), have dreamt of for years. And Monday night, the dream took one more step toward reality.

The Class of 2022 prospect attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School and has a 95 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 127th best player in his class (5th best interior offensive lineman and 18th best player in Florida).

Armella included Florida State among other in-state rivals in tonight’s list. This might be an opportunity for the Seminoles to pounce while their rivals are experiencing turmoil and uncertainty. Armella’s commitment would add to an already strong offensive line class for Florida State which currently includes Jaylen Early, Qae’shon Sapp, Antavious Woody, Daughtry Richardson, and Kanaya Charlton.

Florida State’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 13th nationally and 3rd in the ACC behind the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2022

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2022 football recruits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star AJ Duffy (FL)

RUNNING BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Rodney Hill (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER/RETURN SPECIALIST: 3 star Devaughn Mortimer (FL)

TIGHT END: 3 star Brian Courtney (VA)

TIGHT END: 3 star Jerrale Powers (TX)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Transfer Bless Harris (Lamar University)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: 3 star Daughtry Richardson (FL)

OFFENSIVE GUARD/TACKLE: 4 star Jaylen Early (TX)

OFFENSIVE GUARD/TACKLE: 4 star Qae’shon Sapp (GA)

OFFENSIVE GUARD: 3 star Kanaya Charlton (GA)

OFFENSIVE/DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Antavious “Tae” Woody (AL)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3 star Bishop Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3 star Daniel Lyons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star Aaron Hester (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Omar Graham Jr. (FL)

CORNERBACK/WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Travis Hunter (GA)

SAFETY/ATHLETE: 5 star Sam McCall (FL)