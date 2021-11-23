Recruiting:
High four-star offensive tackle and FSU legacy Julian Armella has FSU in his final four with a December 4th commitment date announced.
Earlier four-star priority target Wesley Bissainthe also seems to hint that he would be committing on that same weekend:
December 4— wesley bissainthe (@behumblepapi) November 22, 2021
FSU seems to be trending for both targets.
Head nod to Noles247 for this scoop; FSU is in early on Mycah Pittman; Oregon WR that recently entered the portal:
"I'm looking for an opportunity to touch the ball more than once or twice a game. I want to be a game changer. I want to be needed."— Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) November 22, 2021
Oregon WR transfer @MycahPittman on what he’s looking for in his next school.
I spoke with Pittman about his #FSU offer:https://t.co/nuzHqAXgWG
It’s safe to say FSU has been lacking a little elite speed at the skill positions lately; enter Five-Star prospects Sam McCall and Travis Hunter:
SAM MCCALL TO THE HOUSE!!— Polkway863 (@polk_way) November 20, 2021
Lake Gibson leads Edgewater 24-17. @alabama313 @BigCountyPreps1 @FlaHSFootball @H2_Recruiting pic.twitter.com/aS7qxVewKK
Horn has his 2nd down deep ball intended for Hunter tipped...but he stays with it and brings it in for a 48-yard TD.— Alan (@Alan__Cole) November 20, 2021
4 catches for 97 yards and a pick for Hunter in his return. Collins Hill leads Pebblebrook 39-0 with 2:42 left in the first half.
FSU transfer tackle commitment Bless Harris is ranked No. 18 in 247’s initial transfer portal rankings.
Football:
Among FSU fans on Twitter and other social media mediums Akeem Dent was a popular punching bag; now he’s ACC Defensive Back of the Week.
Keir Thomas, Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas; I just named the last three winners of the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week award.
I was surprised to see Darius Washington on this week’s depth chart; his prognosis is much better than FSU anticipated following the lower leg injury he suffered vs. BC.
FSU is a two-point underdog in Gainesville this weekend.
Well, well, well look who’s finally showing up in bowl projections after starting 0-4.
Other Sports:
FSU demolished Missouri to win the Jacksonville Classic.
FSU should sneak into the top 17 when the polls drop tomorrow; they were delayed because of the mega-matchup between South Carolina and UConn:
The no-look by @SaraBejedi is what they came to see #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ffpfKB2U8s— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 22, 2021
Alumni:
Former FSU running backs were on display this weekend:
TD @devontafreeman! @Ravens take the lead with 22 seconds remaining. #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 21, 2021
: #BALvsCHI on CBS
: NFL apppic.twitter.com/s4jkT5C36J
That’s 6️⃣ for @dalvincook #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 21, 2021
: @NFLonFOXpic.twitter.com/4nAJLstidV
