Recruiting:

High four-star offensive tackle and FSU legacy Julian Armella has FSU in his final four with a December 4th commitment date announced.

Earlier four-star priority target Wesley Bissainthe also seems to hint that he would be committing on that same weekend:

December 4 — wesley bissainthe

FSU seems to be trending for both targets.

Head nod to Noles247 for this scoop; FSU is in early on Mycah Pittman; Oregon WR that recently entered the portal:

"I'm looking for an opportunity to touch the ball more than once or twice a game. I want to be a game changer. I want to be needed."



Oregon WR transfer @MycahPittman on what he’s looking for in his next school.



I spoke with Pittman about his #FSU offer:https://t.co/nuzHqAXgWG — Zach Blostein

It’s safe to say FSU has been lacking a little elite speed at the skill positions lately; enter Five-Star prospects Sam McCall and Travis Hunter:

Horn has his 2nd down deep ball intended for Hunter tipped...but he stays with it and brings it in for a 48-yard TD.



4 catches for 97 yards and a pick for Hunter in his return. Collins Hill leads Pebblebrook 39-0 with 2:42 left in the first half. — Alan

FSU transfer tackle commitment Bless Harris is ranked No. 18 in 247’s initial transfer portal rankings.

Football:

Among FSU fans on Twitter and other social media mediums Akeem Dent was a popular punching bag; now he’s ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

Keir Thomas, Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas; I just named the last three winners of the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week award.

I was surprised to see Darius Washington on this week’s depth chart; his prognosis is much better than FSU anticipated following the lower leg injury he suffered vs. BC.

FSU is a two-point underdog in Gainesville this weekend.

Well, well, well look who’s finally showing up in bowl projections after starting 0-4.

Other Sports:

FSU demolished Missouri to win the Jacksonville Classic.

FSU should sneak into the top 17 when the polls drop tomorrow; they were delayed because of the mega-matchup between South Carolina and UConn:

Alumni:

Former FSU running backs were on display this weekend: