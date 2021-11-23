 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU heating up on the recruiting trail

With ESD weeks away FSU has some key targets committing in the next couple of weeks.

By LastNoleofKrypton

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida State v Boston College Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Recruiting:

High four-star offensive tackle and FSU legacy Julian Armella has FSU in his final four with a December 4th commitment date announced.

Earlier four-star priority target Wesley Bissainthe also seems to hint that he would be committing on that same weekend:

FSU seems to be trending for both targets.

Head nod to Noles247 for this scoop; FSU is in early on Mycah Pittman; Oregon WR that recently entered the portal:

It’s safe to say FSU has been lacking a little elite speed at the skill positions lately; enter Five-Star prospects Sam McCall and Travis Hunter:

FSU transfer tackle commitment Bless Harris is ranked No. 18 in 247’s initial transfer portal rankings.

Football:

Among FSU fans on Twitter and other social media mediums Akeem Dent was a popular punching bag; now he’s ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

Keir Thomas, Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas; I just named the last three winners of the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week award.

I was surprised to see Darius Washington on this week’s depth chart; his prognosis is much better than FSU anticipated following the lower leg injury he suffered vs. BC.

FSU is a two-point underdog in Gainesville this weekend.

Well, well, well look who’s finally showing up in bowl projections after starting 0-4.

Other Sports:

FSU demolished Missouri to win the Jacksonville Classic.

FSU should sneak into the top 17 when the polls drop tomorrow; they were delayed because of the mega-matchup between South Carolina and UConn:

Alumni:

Former FSU running backs were on display this weekend:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...