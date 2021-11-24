Noles News: Is FSU the most stable football program in Florida?

Recruiting

Legacy blue-chip offensive line prospect Julian Armella released his top 4 schools Monday night, and the Florida State Seminoles are squarely in the mix.

Speaking of Armella, the hype train conductor included him in his most recent Florida State mock class for #Tribe22. Who else made the cut?

And a new recruiting thread is out, where you can get all the latest updates and pepper us with questions:

You can see why recruits want to play for Mike Norvell:

You can’t FAKE energy and passion, and it shows up on the field and on the recruiting trail. pic.twitter.com/n5E5VVHUxb — The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) November 23, 2021

Football

A win over the Florida Gators this weekend would be big in more ways than one:

FSU wins at BC...that’s 5 wins for the Noles. A victory against Florida next week, and FSU can become the first team since 1986 to start 0-4 and qualify for a bowl game. — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) November 20, 2021

Do you agree with Andrea?

Ladies and gentlemen, the most stable P5 program in Florida is ... the team that started 0-4 ... Florida State, 5-1 since that start. What that team has done in the face of all that negativity and scrutiny is truly a testament to their hard work/tuning out the noise — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 21, 2021

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end transfer Jermaine Johnson will be crucial for the Noles, as always:

cc: Jermaine Johnson from UGA to FSU https://t.co/J2Gi2NO9wJ — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 20, 2021

Somehow, though, he isn’t a finalist for the Bednarik...

Bednarik Award finalists, signifying nation’s top defensive player



Will Anderson, Alabama

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 23, 2021

I still shudder to imagine what FSU would be without the transfer portal.

The Seminoles are underdogs on Saturday:

Will starting RT Darius Washington suit up this weekend?

Tomahawk Nation’s Tommy Mire attended practice Tuesday:

Before we fully focus on Florida, the Triple Option crew looks back at FSU’s win over the Boston College Eagles Saturday despite the ACC’s best effort:

These are so well done:

Big W in Boston! Go behind the scenes of the win over BC.



The latest presented by @SeminoleBooster drops tomorrow.#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/C6IeDOVqSC — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 23, 2021

Will the Canes be searching for a new OC this offseason?

Sources: With SMU’s Sonny Dykes expected to leave for TCU, SMU’s potential search has come into focus. Former SMU OC and current Miami OC Rhett Lashlee is the early leading candidate for SMU and will be hard to beat for the job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2021

Basketball

Coach Hamilton’s men had a great showing winning the Jacksonville Classic in dominant fashion:

The Noles are back at The Tuck Wednesday night vs. Boston University:

Let’s #PackTheTuck for tomorrow!



Support the Noles and give back with a canned food drive benefitting FSU’s Food for Thought Pantry!



: https://t.co/Ng8sZlcwjF#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/5YrI4i4Ctf — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 24, 2021

FSU opens as a 16.5 pt favorite in tomorrow night's game vs Boston University — Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) November 23, 2021

NFL Noles

Baseball

Mike Martin, Jr. & Co. hosted a recruiting camp over the weekend, and it’s already paying serious dividends, according to baseball reporter extraordinaire, Brett Nevitt:

More good news for #FSU baseball on the trail last night. 2023 LHP Payton Manca has committed to the #Noles. Big, physical southpaw out of Massachusetts. 6’5, 239. Been up to 90, sits in high 80’s. https://t.co/6MFP857ryy — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) November 23, 2021

Recently retired San Francisco Giants catcher and former FSU legend Buster Posey is such a boss:

Women’s Sports

Mark Krikorian’s top-ranked Lady Noles are back on the pitch Friday at 2 PM against the Michigan Wolverines:

Are you in town for Thanksgiving? If so come out and support your Noles in the Elite 8 this Friday at 2 pm. Get your tickets now!



: https://t.co/1s9q8s83Ch pic.twitter.com/9VJ4LUmhx2 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 22, 2021

Jody Brown has been special thus far in the NCAA Tournament:

Jody has been on



3️⃣ goals in 3️⃣ NCAA Tournament games!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Bh9ujqNgTD — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 22, 2021

But she’s not alone:

"You have teams that are full of amazing technicians but what separates Florida State is they have players that can do things at a different speed... it felt like an honor to be a part of this game today."



- Pepperdine Head Coach Tim Ward#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/XVbu2DO5om — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 23, 2021

And FSU has established an elite program:

Coach Sue’s squad remains in the top-20:

If you’re in Tally and are free on Wednesday, head to Tully to check out Chris Poole’s seniors, as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

There’s nothing better than a packed Tully Gym



Let’s make the place loud once again



Wednesday at 3PM is Senior Day vs. Notre Dame. Can’t wait to see you there #URStrong pic.twitter.com/dOyfQL36nV — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 22, 2021

They’ll look to continue their winning ways as they prepare for postseason play:

Noles rank in the RPI Top 15‼️@FSU_Volleyball is back home THIS Wednesday for Senior Day at 3PM Notre Dame#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/bQrdPNDMou — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 23, 2021

Mark your calendars for some softball:

It is finally here!



Check out the 2022 Florida State Softball Schedule‼ #OneTribe



: https://t.co/FZPobErQc2 pic.twitter.com/212lmKdErT — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 22, 2021

Miscellaneous

Words of wisdom from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham:

Good Coaching / leadership

Is being the wind beneath someones wings while they are learning how to fly.



But great Coaching / Leadership is knowing when they can fly on their own and getting out the way. — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) November 18, 2021

Brooks Koepka is changing equipment for the first time in years:

It doesn’t get any better than @SrixonGolf excited to be joining #TeamSrixon pic.twitter.com/jWciNv8Ah6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) November 22, 2021

Schedule for the week: