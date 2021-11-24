 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Is FSU the most stable football program in Florida?

Can the Noles sweep their rivals?

By Josh Pick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting

Legacy blue-chip offensive line prospect Julian Armella released his top 4 schools Monday night, and the Florida State Seminoles are squarely in the mix.

Speaking of Armella, the hype train conductor included him in his most recent Florida State mock class for #Tribe22. Who else made the cut?

And a new recruiting thread is out, where you can get all the latest updates and pepper us with questions:

You can see why recruits want to play for Mike Norvell:

Football

A win over the Florida Gators this weekend would be big in more ways than one:

Do you agree with Andrea?

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end transfer Jermaine Johnson will be crucial for the Noles, as always:

Somehow, though, he isn’t a finalist for the Bednarik...

I still shudder to imagine what FSU would be without the transfer portal.

The Seminoles are underdogs on Saturday:

Will starting RT Darius Washington suit up this weekend?

Tomahawk Nation’s Tommy Mire attended practice Tuesday:

Before we fully focus on Florida, the Triple Option crew looks back at FSU’s win over the Boston College Eagles Saturday despite the ACC’s best effort:

These are so well done:

Will the Canes be searching for a new OC this offseason?

Basketball

Coach Hamilton’s men had a great showing winning the Jacksonville Classic in dominant fashion:

The Noles are back at The Tuck Wednesday night vs. Boston University:

NFL Noles

Baseball

Mike Martin, Jr. & Co. hosted a recruiting camp over the weekend, and it’s already paying serious dividends, according to baseball reporter extraordinaire, Brett Nevitt:

Recently retired San Francisco Giants catcher and former FSU legend Buster Posey is such a boss:

Women’s Sports

Mark Krikorian’s top-ranked Lady Noles are back on the pitch Friday at 2 PM against the Michigan Wolverines:

Jody Brown has been special thus far in the NCAA Tournament:

But she’s not alone:

And FSU has established an elite program:

Coach Sue’s squad remains in the top-20:

If you’re in Tally and are free on Wednesday, head to Tully to check out Chris Poole’s seniors, as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

They’ll look to continue their winning ways as they prepare for postseason play:

Mark your calendars for some softball:

Miscellaneous

Words of wisdom from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham:

Brooks Koepka is changing equipment for the first time in years:

Schedule for the week:

