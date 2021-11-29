Noles News: Football season is over, transfer talk, soccer advances to the College Cup

The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend to remember. Closing out the regular season, head coach Mike Norvell and Co. finished stronger than some would expect and showed improvement in many aspects of the climb. Losing to rival UF was painstaking but looking forward there are a lot of things to be excited about heading into a recruiting bonanza this off-season.

Women’s soccer held on against Michigan advancing to the College Cup, football seniors planned their goodbyes and, men’s basketball squeaked one out in overtime against Boston. Here are some highlights from over the weekend:

Football

The iconic rivalry between Florida State and the Gators was somewhat disappointing to the Nole faithful stomaching a loss on the road 21-24. However, seniors, the draft-eligible, and former players expressed their love for the program and their faith moving forward:

And just like that… thank you #NoleFamily for everything. Y’all’s support and love did more for me and this team than y’all will ever know. Best fan base in the country. Seminole 4L — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) November 28, 2021

I want to take the time to say thank you to @ii_jermaine and @_popcool. You have made this former Nole DL very proud. Not only with your play, but more importantly, your leadership. If I can ever do anything to help, please don't hesitate to reach out. Forever NoleBlooded! — Corey Simon (@csime90) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the coaching carousel has already begun:

Florida fans better hope they get his DC, Patrick Toney. That is the secret sauce there. But he will have lots of opportunities. But if they don’t I’m way less excited about this hire https://t.co/1xQbaN2QEr — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) November 28, 2021

If you want to get in on the conversation, talk about job openings around the college football landscape, or even if you just wonder why Bob Stoops is interim at OU and need some company, check out the thread below:

Recruiting

The transfer portal is becoming more and more a norm since it’s been in effect and will play a huge factor in filling some of the holes that need to be addressed moving forward for the Seminoles. What do you think is the biggest position of need and can be fixed through the portal? Who would you like to see join tribe 22? Hop on over to the new transfer portal fan post by JoeNole and talk to your heart's content:

And as always, experts Tim Scribble, NoleThruandThru, and Josh Pick talk recruiting in the latest FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #21.

Basketball

In case you missed it, FSU narrowly escaped Boston in overtime (81-80) on Wednesday but managed to hang on pending a last second bucket by Matthew Cleveland, and look ahead for a November 30th showdown against Purdue at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, women’s basketball fell to Purdue 66-61 and looks ahead to Illinois, Dec 2nd.

FINAL: Purdue 66 | FSU 61



We return with the B1G/ACC Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 8PM at Illinois #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/UdVRJgxw3Z — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 27, 2021

Other sports

Women’s soccer narrowly defeated Michigan 1-0 in overtime advancing to their 12th College Cup in program history:

Women's soccer narrowly defeated Michigan 1-0 in overtime advancing to their 12th College Cup in program history: