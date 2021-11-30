Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program has already landed one transfer offensive lineman in Lamar’s Bless Harris. Tuesday morning, Florida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins offered Florida International left tackle Miles Frazier:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University #godsplan pic.twitter.com/xGPhJausxd — BIG.ZEEK_ (@milesfrazier15) November 30, 2021

Frazier, who’s officially listed at 6’5 304 pounds has been blowing up since entering the transfer portal, earning offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, Kansas Jayhawks, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Purdue Boilermakers, Syracuse Orange, and Virginia Cavaliers, among others.

He sports a 3.3 GPA and still has three seasons of eligibility.

You might notice Frazier used a picture of Devontay Love-Taylor. DLT also transferred from FIU, so there’s a connection there, which can’t hurt FSU’s chances:

Yessir!!!! Make that move lil bruh https://t.co/Yzh7jK9oDu — DevontayTaylor58 (@DevontayTaylor) November 30, 2021

Frazier’s FIU bio: