Noles News: Miami week, women’s soccer takes ACC title

The Florida State Seminoles have ridden another roller coaster of a weekend. Swapping wins and losses, smiles and frowns, progress paired with peril while looking ahead towards a football rivalry at home, there has been a lot going on in Nole Nation over the past few days.

Football

The Tribe faced off against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday at home losing 28-14. Looking ahead, the Miami Hurricanes travel to Tallahassee this weekend for a not-so unsung rivalry which should contend with being one of the better games of the season. Miami (5-4) has been relying on freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to lead the charge along with transfer wide receiver Charleston Rambo.

The game is set to be aired at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and Florida state currently sits as a two and a half point underdog at home.

You can catch a recap of last Saturday’s game here:

We see you Jalen:

Recruiting

Check it out, talk about it, read about it, and comment to your heart's content:

FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #19

Related FSU lands international center

Baseball

Former FSU great Buster Posey decided to retire after a phenomenal career:

Women’s Soccer

Women’s soccer took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday and then sealed a victory (1-0) in the ACC Championship on Sunday against Virginia in its second straight conference title:

For the second straight year and eighth time in the last 11 seasons, your Seminoles are the ACC Champions! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/izR5WN1lT2 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 7, 2021

Hats off to Clara Robbins nailing her second straight ACC tournament MVP award:

Volleyball

Women’s volleyball moved to 10-3 in conference play following a 3-1 victory over the Clemson Tigers: