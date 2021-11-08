Noles News: Miami week, women’s soccer takes ACC title

The Florida State Seminoles have ridden another roller coaster of a weekend. Swapping wins and losses, smiles and frowns, progress paired with peril while looking ahead towards a football rivalry at home, there has been a lot going on in Nole Nation over the past few days.
Football
- The Tribe faced off against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday at home losing 28-14. Looking ahead, the Miami Hurricanes travel to Tallahassee this weekend for a not-so unsung rivalry which should contend with being one of the better games of the season. Miami (5-4) has been relying on freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to lead the charge along with transfer wide receiver Charleston Rambo.
- The game is set to be aired at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and Florida state currently sits as a two and a half point underdog at home.
You can catch a recap of last Saturday’s game here:
- Game story: Third down failures, missed tackles cost FSU in loss to NC State
- Florida State vs. NC State: Offensive breakdown, analysis
- Florida State vs. NC State: Defensive breakdown, analysis
We see you Jalen:
That’s an INT for @jalenramsey #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 8, 2021
: #TENvsLAR on NBCpic.twitter.com/mWqNg2LjeZ
Recruiting
- Check it out, talk about it, read about it, and comment to your heart's content:
FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #19
Baseball
- Former FSU great Buster Posey decided to retire after a phenomenal career:
A message from Buster: pic.twitter.com/pz6Akx5UjX— SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 5, 2021
Women’s Soccer
- Women’s soccer took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday and then sealed a victory (1-0) in the ACC Championship on Sunday against Virginia in its second straight conference title:
For the second straight year and eighth time in the last 11 seasons, your Seminoles are the ACC Champions! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/izR5WN1lT2— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 7, 2021
- Hats off to Clara Robbins nailing her second straight ACC tournament MVP award:
Your - - ACC Tournament #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/pGctFtwGma— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 7, 2021
Volleyball
- Women’s volleyball moved to 10-3 in conference play following a 3-1 victory over the Clemson Tigers:
Another tonight. We move to 10-3 in the ACC #URStrong pic.twitter.com/q7ov7PW1qL— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 6, 2021
