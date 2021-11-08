 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Miami week, women’s soccer takes ACC title

Volleyball and soccer win, football loses at home, and a second straight MVP is awarded.

By Tommy Mire
The Florida State Seminoles have ridden another roller coaster of a weekend. Swapping wins and losses, smiles and frowns, progress paired with peril while looking ahead towards a football rivalry at home, there has been a lot going on in Nole Nation over the past few days.

Football

  • The Tribe faced off against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday at home losing 28-14. Looking ahead, the Miami Hurricanes travel to Tallahassee this weekend for a not-so unsung rivalry which should contend with being one of the better games of the season. Miami (5-4) has been relying on freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to lead the charge along with transfer wide receiver Charleston Rambo.
  • The game is set to be aired at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and Florida state currently sits as a two and a half point underdog at home.

You can catch a recap of last Saturday’s game here:

We see you Jalen:

Recruiting

  • Check it out, talk about it, read about it, and comment to your heart's content:

FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #19

Baseball

  • Former FSU great Buster Posey decided to retire after a phenomenal career:

Women’s Soccer

  • Women’s soccer took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday and then sealed a victory (1-0) in the ACC Championship on Sunday against Virginia in its second straight conference title:
  • Hats off to Clara Robbins nailing her second straight ACC tournament MVP award:

Volleyball

  • Women’s volleyball moved to 10-3 in conference play following a 3-1 victory over the Clemson Tigers:

