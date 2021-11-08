Early Monday evening offensive line coach Alex Atkins and the Florida State Seminoles football program offered Shamurad Umarov, a 6’6 290 pound offensive tackle from Alpharetta, GA:

After a great conversation with @CoachAAtkins I am excited to announce I have earned an offer to Florida State @FSUFootball #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/qOhZksQTWb — Shamurad Umarov (@ShamXXl) November 8, 2021

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Denmark High School and has an 86 rating (3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 398th best player in his class (30th best OT and 37th best player in Georgia)—he was actually unranked until last week’s update.

Umarov also has offers from the Florida Gators, NC State Wolfpack, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, UCF Knights, Virginia Cavaliers, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others.

We know Atkins values length, especially in his tackles, and Umarov obviously has that in spades. He also teams up with a priority target at linebacker for Florida State in 4-star prospect Dee Crayton.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.