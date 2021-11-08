Monday night, Joshua Josephs, a 6’3 215 pound linebacker from Kennesaw, GA, was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

✟ agtg… blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/k2yjkzqBv6 — Bees❤️‍ (@joshuajosephs2) November 9, 2021

The Class of 2022 prospect attends North Cobb High School and has an 88 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 500th best player in his class (31st best “edge” defender and 48th best player in Georgia). 247 Sports actually has him listed as a 4-star (28th best player in GA).

Josephs also has offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Mississippi State Bulldogs, NC State Wolfpack, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, UCF Knights, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

The teams seemingly sticking out are Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee (he’s visited each).

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.