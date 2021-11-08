Late Monday evening, offensive line coach Alex Atkins and the Florida State Seminoles football program offered Wilkin Formby, a 6’7 300 pound offensive tackle from Tuscaloosa, AL:

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Northridge High School and although he has yet to be ranked by the 247 Sports Composite List, he was recently listed as a 4-star prospect by On 3 Sports. The site considers him the 164th best player in his class (13th best OT and 14th best player in Alabama):

Formby also has offers from the Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others.

Last weekend, Formby made it up to Tallahassee with his family for the football game vs. the NC State Wolfpack, and the visit obviously paid off, with this offer coming shortly thereafter.

