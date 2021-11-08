Late Monday evening, offensive line coach Alex Atkins and the Florida State Seminoles football program surprised 6’5 330 pound offensive tackle Vysen Lang with a birthday offer:

Birthday Blessings✝️



Florida State Offered pic.twitter.com/KQcHdMQOKo — SM00TH (@VysenL) November 9, 2021

It’s not the first time Florida State has offered a prospect on his birthday, and I’m sure it won’t be the last, as this staff shows an impressive attention to detail.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Pike Road High School (AL), and he has a 4-star rating from Rivals, although he isn’t yet ranked by the 247 Sports Composite List.

It’s seemingly just a matter of time, though, as he holds offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Maryland Terrapins, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

