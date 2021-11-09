Football:

Jordan Travis; FSU’s offense should look much better vs. Miami than it did vs. NC State with its qb under center.

Second week in a row a Seminole was named ACC DL of the week; this time it’s Keir Thomas.

It’s clear that FSU missed Jordan Travis vs. NC State; while Adam Fuller says it’s much harder to get better without accepting the mistakes you’ve made in the past.

Did Dan Mullen buy himself some time? The Gators are spiraling.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered 2023 offensive tackle Shamurad Umarov.

Senior film is starting to matriculate and with that you can expect more 2022 offers like this one.

Other Sports:

Leonard Hamilton is raring to go ahead of this week’s opener vs. Penn.

I’m ready to see Coach Sue back on the sidelines:

Let’s start developing our identity



The season begins Tuesday night at 7PM vs. UNF #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/oqQ1Abofcj — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 9, 2021

The hunt for National Title #3 begins this weekend; as the overall top-seeded Seminoles host South Alabama.

Alumni:

Scottie Barnes might be the rookie of the year favorite if he continues at this pace:

Scottie Barnes this season:



16.6 PPG (1st among rookies)

8.7 RPG (1st)

2.4 APG

52.4 FG% (1st)



He also leads all rookies in PER. pic.twitter.com/KTIOUAdXye — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 8, 2021

How good has Scottie been? He impressed arguably the best player on the planet: