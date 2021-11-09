Football:
Jordan Travis; FSU’s offense should look much better vs. Miami than it did vs. NC State with its qb under center.
Second week in a row a Seminole was named ACC DL of the week; this time it’s Keir Thomas.
It’s clear that FSU missed Jordan Travis vs. NC State; while Adam Fuller says it’s much harder to get better without accepting the mistakes you’ve made in the past.
Did Dan Mullen buy himself some time? The Gators are spiraling.
Recruiting:
FSU has offered 2023 offensive tackle Shamurad Umarov.
Senior film is starting to matriculate and with that you can expect more 2022 offers like this one.
Other Sports:
Leonard Hamilton is raring to go ahead of this week’s opener vs. Penn.
I’m ready to see Coach Sue back on the sidelines:
Let’s start developing our identity— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 9, 2021
The season begins Tuesday night at 7PM vs. UNF #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/oqQ1Abofcj
Several events to attend this week!#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/ZnhY87OYCc— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 8, 2021
The hunt for National Title #3 begins this weekend; as the overall top-seeded Seminoles host South Alabama.
Alumni:
Scottie Barnes might be the rookie of the year favorite if he continues at this pace:
Scottie Barnes this season:— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 8, 2021
16.6 PPG (1st among rookies)
8.7 RPG (1st)
2.4 APG
52.4 FG% (1st)
He also leads all rookies in PER. pic.twitter.com/KTIOUAdXye
How good has Scottie been? He impressed arguably the best player on the planet:
“How old is he? 19? 20? Sheesh!”— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2021
Kevin Durant on @Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/KuapUZZaHO
