Noles News: Can Florida State continue to have huge transfer portal success?

Recruiting
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles already have landed one offensive lineman from the portal, and Tuesday morning, they started their pursuit for a talented tackle:
Lots of news in the most recent recruiting thread:
Football
How good is Jordan Travis as a college QB? He certainly ended the season strongly:
Jordan Travis over his last 6 games this season: 259 total yards per game, 63% completion%, 15 total TD-2 turnovers.— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) November 28, 2021
How about this pass from Travis to Ontaria Wilson? The catch is even more impressive, landing on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays:
Throw: @jordantrav13— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 28, 2021
1️⃣✋ grab: Ontaria Wilson
Result: #SCTop10 play
: @espn#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/bmUoKaXSr0
Another honor bestowed upon former Georgia Bulldogs edge player Jermaine Johnson:
Jermaine Johnson: PFF's ACC Defensive Player of the Year @ii_jermaine | @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/FwkGIdQDxy— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 30, 2021
Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons has been a great addition for Florida State, on and off the field:
.@FSUFootball's Dillan Gibbons befriended Timothy Donovan, who lives with VACTERL, after his first game at Notre Dame.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 27, 2021
When Gibbons transferred to FSU, he used his NIL rights to help bring him to his first game.
More on the life-changing friendship that still endures today: pic.twitter.com/8fktHTwnvr
Gibbons is just one of the seven transfers named all-conference on Tuesday:
Not happy where you at?— Kenyatta Watson (@therealkwat) November 30, 2021
No worries! WE GOT YOU!!!
7 of the 8 All-ACC #Seminoles were transfers #GONOLES pic.twitter.com/8J3IaDb8OE
Speaking of the transfer portal:
We’ve got an article discussing all the crazy coaching moves in college football, as well:
(thanks to Joe and Sean, respectively, for throwing those together for our readers)
Brett Nevitt had some great perspective on the job Norvell’s done thus far and what the future looks like in Tallahassee:
The Tomahawk Nation staff took some time to discuss various topics surrounding FSU football as the season came to a close:
Basketball
FSU was no match for the 2nd ranked Purdue Boilermakers Tuesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, especially missing two starters (point guard RayQuan Evans and center Tanor Ngom):
Very classy by Purdue:
Florida State's Rayquan Evans will miss tonight's game to attend the funeral of his brother, who died recently of lukemia.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 30, 2021
A GoFund me page has been set up to help cover expenses.
Boilermakers help out when we can. If you can, help the cause here. https://t.co/qUSzbRAmBM
NFL Noles
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook still can’t seem to stay healthy:
NBA Noles
Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes continues to impress:
High praise https://t.co/sejQkmJqhV— Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) November 30, 2021
Women’s Sports
Impressive to have not one, but TWO players named:
Congrats to Jaelin and Emily for being named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists! #OneTribehttps://t.co/ulnYa34RKX— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 30, 2021
More honors for the No. 1 team in America:
Jaelin, Emily, Yujie and Beata have all been named to the All-Region First Team! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 30, 2021
Women’s volleyball faces the Kansas State Wildcats this Friday:
Our #NCAAVB First Round match vs. Kansas State will air on @ESPNPlus #URStrong pic.twitter.com/fPEv6MdbWn— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 30, 2021
The Lady Noles have gotten contributions from plenty of players this season:
✋ ✋— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 29, 2021
We have 5️⃣ players who have earned All-ACC honors! #URStrong
Coach Sue’s squad is still ranked despite a sluggish start to the season:
We remain in the AP Top 2️⃣5️⃣— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 29, 2021
Looking forward to another big week that begins on Thursday at Illinois at 8PM ET in the B1G/ACC Challenge! #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/RRexoMPqhh
Go behind the scenes with the softball team:
Experience a day in the life of an FSU softball player with Kat!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/BZoJs2hDMZ— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 30, 2021
And congrats to Kathryn Sandercock:
Kathryn Sandercock has accepted an invitation to the 2022 USA Softball Trials. #OneTribehttps://t.co/bXv9VWcpgP— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 29, 2021
Miscellaneous
Nice of the ACC to get this done as soon as football season ends...
ANNOUNCEMENT— The ACC (@theACC) November 30, 2021
ACC Network Comcast.
Launching in the coming weeks, @accnetwork will be in over 90 million households!
: https://t.co/djscJmIhVn pic.twitter.com/1rKfdsBRBU
Busy week for the Seminoles all over the country:
week ahead for the Noles! #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/SLDBRLkv0i— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 29, 2021
