Noles News: Can Florida State continue to have huge transfer portal success?

Early returns are promising.

By Josh Pick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles already have landed one offensive lineman from the portal, and Tuesday morning, they started their pursuit for a talented tackle:

Lots of news in the most recent recruiting thread:

Football

How good is Jordan Travis as a college QB? He certainly ended the season strongly:

How about this pass from Travis to Ontaria Wilson? The catch is even more impressive, landing on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays:

Another honor bestowed upon former Georgia Bulldogs edge player Jermaine Johnson:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons has been a great addition for Florida State, on and off the field:

Gibbons is just one of the seven transfers named all-conference on Tuesday:

Speaking of the transfer portal:

We’ve got an article discussing all the crazy coaching moves in college football, as well:

(thanks to Joe and Sean, respectively, for throwing those together for our readers)

Brett Nevitt had some great perspective on the job Norvell’s done thus far and what the future looks like in Tallahassee:

The Tomahawk Nation staff took some time to discuss various topics surrounding FSU football as the season came to a close:

Basketball

FSU was no match for the 2nd ranked Purdue Boilermakers Tuesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, especially missing two starters (point guard RayQuan Evans and center Tanor Ngom):

Very classy by Purdue:

NFL Noles

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook still can’t seem to stay healthy:

NBA Noles

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes continues to impress:

Women’s Sports

Impressive to have not one, but TWO players named:

More honors for the No. 1 team in America:

Women’s volleyball faces the Kansas State Wildcats this Friday:

The Lady Noles have gotten contributions from plenty of players this season:

Coach Sue’s squad is still ranked despite a sluggish start to the season:

Go behind the scenes with the softball team:

And congrats to Kathryn Sandercock:

Miscellaneous

Nice of the ACC to get this done as soon as football season ends...

Busy week for the Seminoles all over the country:

