Noles News: Can Florida State continue to have huge transfer portal success?

Recruiting

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles already have landed one offensive lineman from the portal, and Tuesday morning, they started their pursuit for a talented tackle:

Lots of news in the most recent recruiting thread:

Football

How good is Jordan Travis as a college QB? He certainly ended the season strongly:

Jordan Travis over his last 6 games this season: 259 total yards per game, 63% completion%, 15 total TD-2 turnovers. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) November 28, 2021

How about this pass from Travis to Ontaria Wilson? The catch is even more impressive, landing on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays:

Another honor bestowed upon former Georgia Bulldogs edge player Jermaine Johnson:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons has been a great addition for Florida State, on and off the field:

.@FSUFootball's Dillan Gibbons befriended Timothy Donovan, who lives with VACTERL, after his first game at Notre Dame.



When Gibbons transferred to FSU, he used his NIL rights to help bring him to his first game.



More on the life-changing friendship that still endures today: pic.twitter.com/8fktHTwnvr — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 27, 2021

Gibbons is just one of the seven transfers named all-conference on Tuesday:

Not happy where you at?

No worries! WE GOT YOU!!!

7 of the 8 All-ACC #Seminoles were transfers #GONOLES pic.twitter.com/8J3IaDb8OE — Kenyatta Watson (@therealkwat) November 30, 2021

Speaking of the transfer portal:

We’ve got an article discussing all the crazy coaching moves in college football, as well:

Brett Nevitt had some great perspective on the job Norvell’s done thus far and what the future looks like in Tallahassee:

The Tomahawk Nation staff took some time to discuss various topics surrounding FSU football as the season came to a close:

Basketball

FSU was no match for the 2nd ranked Purdue Boilermakers Tuesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, especially missing two starters (point guard RayQuan Evans and center Tanor Ngom):

Very classy by Purdue:

Florida State's Rayquan Evans will miss tonight's game to attend the funeral of his brother, who died recently of lukemia.



A GoFund me page has been set up to help cover expenses.



Boilermakers help out when we can. If you can, help the cause here. https://t.co/qUSzbRAmBM — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 30, 2021

NFL Noles

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook still can’t seem to stay healthy:

NBA Noles

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes continues to impress:

Women’s Sports

Impressive to have not one, but TWO players named:

Congrats to Jaelin and Emily for being named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists! #OneTribehttps://t.co/ulnYa34RKX — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 30, 2021

More honors for the No. 1 team in America:

Jaelin, Emily, Yujie and Beata have all been named to the All-Region First Team! #OneTribe — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 30, 2021

Women’s volleyball faces the Kansas State Wildcats this Friday:

The Lady Noles have gotten contributions from plenty of players this season:

✋ ✋



We have 5️⃣ players who have earned All-ACC honors! #URStrong — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 29, 2021

Coach Sue’s squad is still ranked despite a sluggish start to the season:

We remain in the AP Top 2️⃣5️⃣



Looking forward to another big week that begins on Thursday at Illinois at 8PM ET in the B1G/ACC Challenge! #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/RRexoMPqhh — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 29, 2021

Go behind the scenes with the softball team:

Experience a day in the life of an FSU softball player with Kat!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/BZoJs2hDMZ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 30, 2021

And congrats to Kathryn Sandercock:

Kathryn Sandercock has accepted an invitation to the 2022 USA Softball Trials. #OneTribehttps://t.co/bXv9VWcpgP — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 29, 2021

Miscellaneous

Nice of the ACC to get this done as soon as football season ends...

ANNOUNCEMENT



ACC Network Comcast.



Launching in the coming weeks, @accnetwork will be in over 90 million households!



: https://t.co/djscJmIhVn pic.twitter.com/1rKfdsBRBU — The ACC (@theACC) November 30, 2021

Busy week for the Seminoles all over the country: