Photo gallery: FSU hosts big-time targets on final weekend of official visits

Florida State football’s staff is hard at work as they host their final group of official visitors this weekend. With the beginning of the early signing period this upcoming Wednesday, this weekend is crucial to the future of FSU’s program. The Seminoles are hosting six official visitors this weekend (and one unofficial). Four targets and two commits were on campus this morning. You can see pictures of those six below:

Target: 4-star ATH Azareyeh Thomas

Thomas arrived for his official visit this weekend. The uncommitted blue-chip prospect was greeted by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. He also arrived with cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson. He was accompanied by his mom. The Niceville, FL native is a top-100 recruit.

Target: 4-star OL Julian Armella

Armella arrived to an ecstatic group of Florida State coaches this morning for the first day of his visit. Mike Norvell, Kenny Dillingham, Alex Atkins, and John Papucis were all outside of the Moore Center greeting him. The 6’6 OL is ranked 126 in the country.

Target: #1 JUCO S Marquise Gilbert

Gilbert arrived early this morning for the second day of his official visit. Gilbert, from Hutchinson CC, is ranked the #1 safety out of the JUCO ranks. He’s also the #9 overall JUCO prospect.

Target: Oregon WR transfer Mycah Pittman

Pittman was on campus for day two of his official visit this morning. He arrived with wideouts coach Ron Dugans. Pittman is a former top-100 recruit.

Commit: 3-star DL Daniel Lyons

The FSU defensive line commit was on campus for the second straight day. Lyons has had a large group of family with him this week. DL coach Odell Haggins has also been around whenever Lyons was. He stands 6’4 and 270 pounds.

Commit: 4-star OL Qae’Shon Sapp (unofficial)

Sapp arrived today for an unofficial visit. He stands 6’5 and is listed at 320 pounds.