About three weeks ago, I put out my second Florida State Seminoles Tribe ‘22 mock recruiting class, and if you’d like to compare or see how things have evolved, you can view that article here. Now it’s time to update and release my final mock class before the Early Signing Period, which begins this Wednesday.

Below is FSU’s current recruiting class, ranked 12th in the nation and second in the ACC (behind only the North Carolina Tar Heels) at the time of this writing:

NoleThruandThru’s Final pre-ESP Tribe ‘22 Mock Class

This is how I think things shake out as of today- remember, this is what I think FSU’s class will look like following the Early Signing Period. They won’t be done yet- we still have about six weeks between the end of the ESP and National Signing Day.

I’m operating with a standard class size of up to 25 for high school prospects, although FSU could add as many as seven transfers in addition to that traditionally-allotted class of 25. In the end, I don’t expect FSU to take a full class of high school prospects, because I don’t believe they will waste scholarships. They will reassess the prospects who wait to sign until traditional National Signing Day on February 2.

High School Signees (21)

QB 4 star AJ Duffy (confirmed EE)

RB 3 star Rodney Hill (confirmed EE)

WR 4 star Kevin Coleman

WR 4 star Devaughn Mortimer

TE 3 star Brian Courtney (confirmed EE)

TE 3 star Jerrale Powers

OL 4 star Julian Armella

OL 4 star Jaylen Early

OL 4 star Qae’shon Sapp

OL 4 star Tae Woody

OL 3 star Daughtry Richardson (confirmed EE)

OL 3 star Kanaya Charlton (confirmed EE)

DL 4 star Marvin Jones, Jr.

DL 4 star Tyre West (confirmed EE)

DL 3 star Aaron Hester (confirmed EE)

DL 3 star Bishop Thomas (confirmed EE)

DL 3 star Daniel Lyons (confirmed EE)

LB 3 star Omar Graham, Jr. (confirmed EE)

DB/WR 6 star Travis Hunter (confirmed EE)

DB 5 star Sam McCall (confirmed EE)

DB/ATH 4 star Azareyeh Thomas

Transfer Portal Signees (3)

OL Bless Harris (Lamar)

WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon)

DE Jared Verse (Albany)

24 total signees during ESP (or soon after, regarding transfers)

Notes:

Regarding 2021 4 star WR Destyn Hill: The coaches still expect him to enroll in January 2022, but I’m not including him in the class because we don’t yet know how his scholarship will be coded.

The coaches still expect him to enroll in January 2022, but I’m not including him in the class because we don’t yet know how his scholarship will be coded. You’ll notice that I removed two prospects, both linebackers. I was wrong on Wesley Bissainthe, as the Miami Hurricanes were able to pull him into the fold the night before he announced his decision. Recent attempts by FSU to change things are admirable, but ultimately much ado about nothing.

As far as Daniel Martin goes, he was my wild card pick last time because he just doesn’t say anything about his recruitment publicly. I don’t even know if he still plans to sign early. I know he really likes FSU but now that his primary recruiter has moved on to Virginia Tech, I’m no longer including him. Just too many unknowns.

As far as committed players who may be shaky, the only name to watch is Devaughn Mortimer, as he took an official visit to the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend.

Regarding 4 star RB Jovantae Barnes: I still really wanted to add him. However, at this time, it seems like FSU will finish second to Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans. This is still one to monitor, though, as FSU made a major move with him and could still pull off an upset.

Regarding 3 star JUCO S Marquise Gilbert, I’ve maintained that he’d be a ‘Nole if FSU pushed hard for him. With the Azareyeh Thomas recruitment taking such an abrupt turn, I think the coaches passed on Gilbert. Expect him to choose the Auburn Tigers.

Regarding 4 star ATH Kendrick Law: Another prospect I badly want to see in garnet and gold, but I think the Alabama Crimson Tide and resurgent LSU Tigers are both ahead.

Regarding 4 star DB Earl Little, Jr: I still disagree with those saying Little and Marvin Jones, Jr. are a package deal. As much as I wanted to include Little in this class as a surprise commit, the signals are just too strong towards Alabama. This is still one to monitor, as the Crimson Tide are in great shape for numerous defensive backs, and Little may eventually find himself outside the numbers, though it’s less likely now. If that happens, he’ll be a Seminole.

Regarding 5 star safety Kamari Wilson: I still can’t see Georgia losing him, but with Dan Lanning headed to Oregon, it might give him a bit of pause. FSU has creeped up to second place for him and the staff set itself up as a top transfer destination should he ever enter the portal.

Regarding 4 star DE Nyjalik Kelly: Only because I know people will ask, I still believe he’ll end up at Miami. FSU has remained in the race.

Regarding 4 star DL Trevion Williams: I still think either the Ole Miss Rebels or Mississippi State Bulldogs (currently the favorite) will ultimately land Williams, but if he stretches things out until February, he could be in line for some bigger offers. I’d be (pleasantly) surprised if FSU could reel him back in.

Regarding 3 star DE Dante Anderson: Teammate of Daniel Lyons but ended up not officially visiting this weekend, which I believe speaks to FSU’s confidence in Jones, Jr. and Verse.

4 star LB (not safety) Jaron Willis will not end up at FSU… this time around. Perhaps the coaches can catch him once he enters the transfer portal in a year or two from Ole Miss.

To say that this staff has achieved success on the trail in the face of adversity is to wildly undersell the job they’ve done. They also understand how the recruiting world has changed, that finishing second place really matters now in the transfer portal era. You’d have to go back to the early-mid Jimbo era to find a staff that relentlessly grinds like this one, and the way they avoid complacency is truly commendable, continuing to recruit every committed player. It’s also about damn time FSU benefitted from instability at other programs, turning the tables on what was an Achilles Heel for the ‘Noles in recent offseasons.

