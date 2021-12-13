Noles News: Early signing day approaches, men’s basketball loses third straight

FLORIDA STATE - The Florida State Seminoles had another exciting weekend. With Early Signing Day approaching fast, Wednesday, December 15th will mark the 4th year since it was adopted in 2017 and Mike Norvell made sure he had a list of high profile recruits take their visits closing out the final weekend. Wins and losses, coaching promotions, a new athletic director and, graduation - there was a lot going around in the Seminole world.

Here are some updates from over the weekend:

Football

There have been a lot of things happening off the field for the Noles starting with a new athletic director Michael Alford taking over the reins from David Coburn.

Former senior defensive analyst Randy Shannon was officially promoted this weekend to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after coach Chris Marve took on the defensive coordinator role at Virginia Tech.

30 years of coaching experience

74 #NFL Draft picks

21 1st-round selections

30 years of coaching experience
74 #NFL Draft picks
21 1st-round selections
3 national championships

Numerous end of the year player accolades were awarded starting with defensive end Jermaine Johnson II earning another All-American honor:

Offensive tackle Darius Washington and linebacker Kalen DeLoach were named most improved players:

Running back CJ Campbell, defensive back Darius Washington and defensive lineman TJ Davis were awarded the scout team players of the year:

to our scout team players of the year



Offense – CJ Campbell

Defense – TJ Davis

to our scout team players of the year
Offense – CJ Campbell
Defense – TJ Davis
Special Teams – Hunter Washington

Capping it all off head coach Mike Norvell and Co. hosted seven recruits to try and put the finishing touches on Tribe 22 which brings us into:

Recruiting

There were a lot of big name targets heading into the Moore starting on Friday with University of Albany transfer defensive end Jared Verse followed by highly sought after 4-star offensive tackle Julian Armella on Saturday. The top JUCO safety transfer Marquise Gilbert, Oregon transfer wide receiver Micah Pittman, 4-star ATH Azareyeh Thomas and commits 4-star lineman Qae’shon Sapp and 3-star lineman Daniel Lyons also made it to campus.

The #1 prospect in the country and FSU commit Travis Hunter helped his team win the 7A Georgia State Championship game 24-8:

Travis Hunter's Final Words as an Eagle

Basketball

The Florida State men’s basketball team fell for the third time in a row this time in heartbreaking fashion after a missed buzzer beater by Malik Osborne sealed defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks dropping the seminoles to 5-4 on the season.

Florida States hosts Lipscomb University on December 15th at 9:00 ET.

Other Sports

Falling to the University of Florida and breaking their five-game winning streak against the Gators, the women's basketball team lost on Sunday 69-55:

FINAL: Florida 69, FSU 55.



FINAL: Florida 69, FSU 55.
We return next week with a matchup vs. Houston on Thursday at 7PM

The women’s soccer team is still riding the high off their national championship victory last Monday and Prince Akeem Joffer had some serious answers to some serious questions: