Florida State makes top 3 for Miles Frazier

Big time.

By Josh Pick
Miles Frazier

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles have made the top three for Florida International offensive tackle transfer prospect Miles Frazier, who also included the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes:

Frazier is arguably the most desirable prospect in the transfer portal with offers from 20+ schools, including the Auburn Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and UCLA Bruins.

Frazier’s FIU bio:

2020: Played and started in just one of FIU’s games in 2020... His lone start of the year came at WKU (11/21)... Helped running back D’vonte Price rush for 100 yards against the Hilltoppers, marking his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

PREP CAREER: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports… Played high school football at Milford Academy Prep... Led an offensive line to a season-high 371 rushing yards against Delaware Valley in 2019… Received offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo and Central Michigan among other schools. PERSONAL: Native of Camden, New Jersey.

