Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles have made the top three for Florida International offensive tackle transfer prospect Miles Frazier, who also included the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes:

Frazier is arguably the most desirable prospect in the transfer portal with offers from 20+ schools, including the Auburn Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and UCLA Bruins.

Frazier’s FIU bio:

2020: Played and started in just one of FIU’s games in 2020... His lone start of the year came at WKU (11/21)... Helped running back D’vonte Price rush for 100 yards against the Hilltoppers, marking his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

PREP CAREER: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports… Played high school football at Milford Academy Prep... Led an offensive line to a season-high 371 rushing yards against Delaware Valley in 2019… Received offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo and Central Michigan among other schools. PERSONAL: Native of Camden, New Jersey.