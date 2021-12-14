The start of the Early Signing Period is only a day away and the Florida State Seminoles are looking to add even more big names to an already loaded 2022 class.

On this episode, the Three Stars highlight this past weekend’s visitors to Florida State and whether the time on campus made a difference with any of the targets. We also spend time discussing the potential impact of Kenny Dillingham’s flirtation with the Oregon offensive coordinator position. Can FSU finish with a better than 50% blue-chip ration for #Tribe22? We also give our final predictions on who FSU inks this Wednesday.

