The prophecy, long foretold from recruiting articles of yore:

From April 6, 2020:

NoleThruandThru: I try not to use hyperbole when I talk about kids because there’s way too much of it in recruiting already, but that’s how highly I think of Armella. I’ve planted my flag and will not move off this hill. Julian Armella is the most important recruit that FSU needs to land in the last decade.

Today, the Florida State Seminoles, under the leadership of Mike Norvell, have turned prophecy into reality. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins has a new star pupil to mold into a future All-ACC, All-American, and NFL Draft pick.

Julian Armella, son of former Seminole Enzo Armella, has fulfilled his birthright and captured his destiny. Julian will don the garnet and gold, represent the spear on the helmet, and stalk the same sideline his father did when Chief Osceola and Renegade open the most exciting entrance in college football.

Julian Armella, 6’6 and 300 pounds, is currently ranked as the 126th best player in the nation in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He can either play tackle or guard in college, and will be counted on to provide immediate depth and push for a starting role.

Julian Armella has spurned the lure of the SEC and numerous big-name programs nationally.

Julian Armella, blue-chip offensive lineman, Seminole legacy, a prophecy fulfilled.

Julian Armella has come home.