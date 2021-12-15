Florida State football recruiting: Early Signing Period Tracker

The Early Signing Period is upon us, and Tomahawk Nation has you covered throughout the madness! We’ll be tracking all the signings, commitments, and other developments surrounding Florida State Seminoles football recruiting, including transfer portal prospects. Here’s the official website for Tribe ‘22 where FSU will announce each signing.

Below, you’ll find links to stories on each signee. We’ll be providing updates and insights in the comment section, as well, so be sure to check back often. Let’s do this!

Confirmed signees

5 star DB Sam McCall

3 star DE Aaron Hester

3 star TE Brian Courtney

4 star OL Qae’shon Sapp

3 star RB Rodney Hill

3 star OL Kanaya Charlton

#Tribe22 commits yet to sign

4 star QB AJ Duffy

4 star WR/Return Specialist Devaughn Mortimer

3 star TE Jerrale Powers

Transfer OL Bless Harris

4 star OL Jaylen Early

4 star OL/DL Antavious “Tae” Woody (will wait until National Signing Day)

3 star OL Daughtry Richardson

3 star DT Daniel Lyons

3 star DT Bishop Thomas

3 star LB Omar Graham, Jr.

5 star DB/WR Travis Hunter

Notable Targets for Tribe ‘22

5 star DB Kamari Wilson

5 star WR Kevin Coleman

4 star DL Tyre West

4 star OL Julian Armella

4 star DE Marvin Jones, Jr.

4 star DB Earl Little, Jr.

4 star ATH Azareyeh Thomas

4 star LB Daniel Martin - not expected to sign early

3 star WR Camden Brown

3 star JUCO S Marquise Gilbert - committed to Auburn Tigers

Transfer Portal Targets

C Kayden Lyles, Wisconsin Badgers (visited FSU on 11/14)

WR Mycah Pittman, Oregon Ducks (visited FSU on 12/10)

DE Jared Verse, Albany (visited FSU on 12/9)

OT Miles Frazier, FIU