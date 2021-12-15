The Florida State Seminoles have added the signature of running back Rodney Hill.

Hill committed to FSU in April after flipping from the Virginia Cavaliers:

Height : 6’0

: 6’0 Weight : 186

: 186 High School : Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA)

: Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) Position : Running Back, athlete

: Running Back, athlete Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes Composite ranking: 421st nationally (high 3-star). 26th ranked athlete. 44th in the state of Georgia.

Hill’s been a vocal leader for #Tribe22 during visits and on social media. He suffered an injury during his senior season, but still managed to put out impressive film:

In Tomahawk Nation’s previous scouting report, the areas that stood out are Hill’s versatility, balance, patience, and vision. Here’s an excerpt:

“You see Hill catch the ball smoothly throughout his tape and on the play that follows. These hands will play well at Florida State, who likes to utilize the running backs on screens and check downs. Hill also shows the ability to catch the ball in coverage, catch quick tunnel screens, and run routes. All of these fit the tailback role in the FSU offense and Hill should fit in nicely.”