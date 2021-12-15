The Florida State Seminoles have landed a talented athlete out of the state of Virginia, as Brian Courtney signed with the Seminoles.
Courtney committed to FSU in April:
Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell @KennyDillingham @CoachCarter_FSU @ThomsenChris @RyanBartow @Coach_Marve #tribe22— Brian Courtney (@Brian_Courtney4) April 15, 2021
Pic creds @MarshallMattis1 pic.twitter.com/MjPk05izpm
- Height: 6’4
- Weight: 225
- High School: Independence (Ashburn, VA)
- Position: Tight End/Linebacker
- Expected Early Enrollee: Yes
- Composite ranking: 962nd nationally (3-star). 72nd ranked athlete. 26th in Virginia.
Brian Courtney is an under the radar commit for Florida State. He received an offer from FSU, committed shortly thereafter, and from all appearances, shut down his recruitment, even when the home-state Virginia Cavaliers came calling. Courtney earned his offer by showcasing athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball, and he’s continued that trend. Courtney has highlights showcasing his abilities all over the field, as he lines up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, and edge rusher during his high school career, but FSU’s coaches seemingly like him at tight end.
Loading comments...