The Florida State Seminoles have landed a talented athlete out of the state of Virginia, as Brian Courtney signed with the Seminoles.

Courtney committed to FSU in April:

Height : 6’4

: 6’4 Weight : 225

: 225 High School : Independence (Ashburn, VA)

: Independence (Ashburn, VA) Position : Tight End/Linebacker

: Tight End/Linebacker Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes Composite ranking: 962nd nationally (3-star). 72nd ranked athlete. 26th in Virginia.

Brian Courtney is an under the radar commit for Florida State. He received an offer from FSU, committed shortly thereafter, and from all appearances, shut down his recruitment, even when the home-state Virginia Cavaliers came calling. Courtney earned his offer by showcasing athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball, and he’s continued that trend. Courtney has highlights showcasing his abilities all over the field, as he lines up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, and edge rusher during his high school career, but FSU’s coaches seemingly like him at tight end.