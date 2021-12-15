The Florida State Seminoles have inked a player at a big time position of need, as offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson has signed with the Seminoles.

Richardson committed to FSU in late July:

Height : 6’4

: 6’4 Weight : 285

: 285 High School : Miami Central (Miami, FL).

: Miami Central (Miami, FL). Position : Offensive Tackle

: Offensive Tackle Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes Composite ranking: 561st nationally (high 3-star). 46th ranked offensive tackle. 75th in Florida.

Originally playing at Godby High School in Tallahassee, Richardson finished up his high school career at Miami Central. After an initial battle with the Miami Hurricanes, FSU was able to secure Daughtry’s commitment and the tackle was locked in after the decision.

Here’s an excerpt from Tomahawk Nation’s scouting report: