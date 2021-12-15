 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daughtry Richardson signs with Florida State

Coming home.

By TimScribble and Josh Pick
Daughtry Richardson

The Florida State Seminoles have inked a player at a big time position of need, as offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson has signed with the Seminoles.

Richardson committed to FSU in late July:

  • Height: 6’4
  • Weight: 285
  • High School: Miami Central (Miami, FL).
  • Position: Offensive Tackle
  • Expected Early Enrollee: Yes
  • Composite ranking: 561st nationally (high 3-star). 46th ranked offensive tackle. 75th in Florida.

Originally playing at Godby High School in Tallahassee, Richardson finished up his high school career at Miami Central. After an initial battle with the Miami Hurricanes, FSU was able to secure Daughtry’s commitment and the tackle was locked in after the decision.

Here’s an excerpt from Tomahawk Nation’s scouting report:

Richardson possesses the hips you love to see from an OL prospect. He is explosive through his glutes and hips when he drives people, often knocking them up and backward. Richardson is a true tackle prospect who possesses the length and feet you want out of a tackle. You may also notice how he finishes during his highlights. It has become a point of emphasis for these players to finish blocks.

