The Florida State Seminoles add another piece to their defensive line with the signing of Bishop Thomas.

Thomas committed to FSU over offers from the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns in late June:

I’m beyond blessed to say I I’m A NOLE 1000% committed. pic.twitter.com/lDFMXCNq51 — Jüiçê (@juicemanpower) June 27, 2021

Height : 6’2

: 6’2 Weight : 301

: 301 High School : Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, FL)

: Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, FL) Position : Interior defensive lineman

: Interior defensive lineman Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes Composite ranking: 476th nationally (high 3-star). 68th ranked defensive lineman. 62nd in the state of Florida.

Thomas is part of FSU’s best interior defensive line class in several recruiting cycles. He sat out his senior year of high school to focus on early enrollment at Florida State.

Earlier in the year, Tomahawk Nation scouted Thomas. There’s a full video breakdown of Thomas from our scouting team. Here is an excerpt: