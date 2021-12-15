The Florida State Seminoles took a big step to secure their defensive line for the next few years when they received Daniel Lyons’ signature for the 2022 class.

Lyons committed to FSU in late July.

Florida State commit Daniel Lyons with his third sack of the night. No safety, but Isaac Brown returns the ensuing punt for a touchdown and Homestead takes a 15-14 lead on Booker T. Washington. pic.twitter.com/pzE0VLE4Yt — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) October 23, 2021

Height : 6’4

: 6’4 Weight : 270

: 270 High School : Homestead (Homestead, FL)

: Homestead (Homestead, FL) Position : Defensive Tackle

: Defensive Tackle Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes Composite ranking: 460th nationally (high 3-star). 63rd ranked defensive lineman. 59th in the state of Florida.

Lyons has been a priority for the FSU staff for over a year. He was first offered by Florida State in April of 2020. Coach Odell Haggins and the Seminole staff made sure he knew just how much they wanted him to be a ‘Nole.

Tomahawk Nation released a scouting report after his commitment, including a video. Here’s an excerpt: