Daniel Lyons signs with Florida State

Nice get from down south.

By TimScribble and Josh Pick
Daniel Lyons

The Florida State Seminoles took a big step to secure their defensive line for the next few years when they received Daniel Lyons’ signature for the 2022 class.

Lyons committed to FSU in late July.

  • Height: 6’4
  • Weight: 270
  • High School: Homestead (Homestead, FL)
  • Position: Defensive Tackle
  • Expected Early Enrollee: Yes
  • Composite ranking: 460th nationally (high 3-star). 63rd ranked defensive lineman. 59th in the state of Florida.

Lyons has been a priority for the FSU staff for over a year. He was first offered by Florida State in April of 2020. Coach Odell Haggins and the Seminole staff made sure he knew just how much they wanted him to be a ‘Nole.

Tomahawk Nation released a scouting report after his commitment, including a video. Here’s an excerpt:

New school DT prospect to attack the space race. Lyons is an up-the-field penetrator who has an explosive get-off and fits well in a one-gap scheme. I anticipate the FSU defense becoming more one gap so Lyons seems like a natural fit. Long and explosive are great traits to find in a new school DT prospect.

